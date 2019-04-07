Russian Actress Goes Viral with her Resemblance to Jennifer Lopez (PHOTOS)

As the actress herself told the Russian 7Days website in an interview, the first one to see the incredible resemblance between her and JLo was well-known Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk back in 2007, yet she didn’t pay much attention to his comments back then.
View this post on Instagram
Нежная,легкая,живая и просто потрясающая съемка для @7days_ru с любимой,талантливейшей @foxlemonade ❤️👏🏻 спасибо,что надо было это сделать,а то просто так,без интервью и не собрались бы! У нас ведь теперь есть телефоны и в них фотографии,которые мы не печатаем,а просто копим тысячами 😂я даже не знаю с чего начать,какие фотографии первыми помещать сюда(а их будет много,приготовьтесь))),а что печатать и ставить в рамочку..это тот случай,когда невозможно выбрать,в каждой что-то есть,а главное,что мы тут с Зоей и она почти не сопротивлялась))@todorovskyzoey 👩👧🌷😍❤️ #фотосессия #nofilters #sunset #motherdaughter #coverstory #безфильтров #мамадочка #zoeytodorovsky #evgeniabrik #самыйлучшийдень
“Lopez is 49 years old, but she looks in such a way that I'm not afraid of old age. She has children, she has a handsome young boyfriend who proposed to her,” said Brik, who described JLo as a "talented and hardworking person” who “had made herself.”
The actress has more than 50,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she shares images of her daily life and some insights from the projects she is working on.
All comments
Show new comments (0)