Russian Actress Goes Viral with her Resemblance to Jennifer Lopez (PHOTOS)

Eugenia Brik, 37, surprised her Instagram followers with her striking resemblance to American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

As the actress herself told the Russian 7Days website in an interview, the first one to see the incredible resemblance between her and JLo was well-known Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk back in 2007, yet she didn’t pay much attention to his comments back then.

“Lopez is 49 years old, but she looks in such a way that I'm not afraid of old age. She has children, she has a handsome young boyfriend who proposed to her,” said Brik, who described JLo as a "talented and hardworking person” who “had made herself.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Engaged

The actress has more than 50,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she shares images of her daily life and some insights from the projects she is working on.