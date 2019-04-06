Register
23:53 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bacteria with special resistance to antibiotics are increasingly found in the US, increasing worries that the country will soon see a superbug that cannot be treated with known medications

    Global Health Mum as Deadly ‘Unbeatable‘ Superbug Gains Ground

    © AP Photo / Janice Carr
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 06

    A new and deadly fungus has quietly taken root in the urban centers of many developed nations and is resisting efforts to stop its spread, according to reports.

    Apocalypse
    CC0
    Earth is ‘In Midst of Mass Extinction’, Sir David Attenborough Warns
    As the use of antibiotics increases — particularly in developing nations — new strains of superbugs are evolving that shrug off the effect of drugs, leading to the spread of deadly bacteria into urban centers in developed nations where tools ordinarily used to fight off disease no longer work.

    Candida auris, a deadly fungus that easily compromises people with weak immune systems, has been quickly spreading throughout the developed world over the past five years, most recently in a Venezuelan neonatal facility, a Spanish hospital and an intensive care unit in a well-known medical center in the UK, as well as in facilities in Pakistan, South Africa and India, according to a report by the New York Times.

    In just the past year, new outbreaks are now being fought in New Jersey, Illinois and New York, prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add ‘C. auris' to their list of ‘Urgent Threats.'

    A patient in Manhattan's prestigious Mount Sinai Hospital died in May 2018 after a 90-day fight with the disease, but the fungus and its yeast spores were found to be so difficult to kill that the hospital was forced to tear out floor and ceiling tiles while using cutting edge sterilization technology to eliminate the infection.

    A doctor
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Deadly Superbug Poses ‘Catastrophic Threat’ to US, Says Top Doc
    The fungus has been shown to resist all popular antifungal medications, indicating that C. auris is a new and deadly addition to the growing list of drug-resistant infections long warned about by clinicians and health experts, according to Nytimes.com.

    "It's an enormous problem," said Imperial College London professor of fungal epidemiology Matthew Fisher, co-author of the May 2018 peer-reviewed paper ‘Worldwide emergence of resistance to antifungal drugs challenges human health and food security.'

    Fisher's alarming study details the rise of drug-resistant fungi and warns of a global lack of preparedness to potential germ-induced plague-level events, including that of C. auris.

    "We depend on being able to treat those patients with antifungals," he added, cited by Nytimes.com.

    Bird flu strain
    © AP Photo/ CDC, C.S. Goldsmith, T. Rowe
    Beijing Registers First Case of H7N9 Human Infection in 2017
    Fisher's work, and the work of many other epidemiologists and clinicians, shows that new killer fungi are quickly evolving defenses that render modern medicines useless or, in some cases, act to increase the speed with which the yeasts expand.

    "We are driving [the rise of drug-resistant superbugs] with the use of antifungicides on crops," observed Imperial College London infectious disease expert Dr. Johanna Rhodes, cited by Nytimes.com.

    The most recent CDC data from 2010 claims that some two million US citizens come down with drug-resistant infections each year, while an estimated 23,000 die of the superbugs.

    But new estimates published in November 2018 by the Washington University School of Medicine calls the death toll at a far higher figure; 162,000, while worldwide fatalities from drug-resistant infections are thought to be just under a million, according to reports.

    Meat
    CC0
    Trade War: 1 Million Lbs of Smuggled Chinese Meat Seized in NJ Amid Swine Plague
    Candida auris has, however, now jumped to the front of the class, as Connecticut deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Lynn Sosa considers the deadly fungi to be "the top" threat among drug-resistant infectious disease.

    "It's pretty much unbeatable and difficult to identity," Sosa pointed out, cited by Nytimes.com.

    Global experts in epidemiology and infectious disease are blunt about the current state of play regarding C. auris.

    "A creature from the black lagoon," is how the drug-resistant fungus is described by Dr. Tom Chiller, head of the CDC's fungal branch. "It bubbled up and now it is everywhere," he added.

    Erupting from multiple sources, C. auris is now found in nursing homes, hospitals and clinics around the world. Almost 50 percent of patients who contract the deadly infection — typically those whose immune systems are already weak — die from it with three months, note reports.

    The infection is so invasive that confirmed cases and deaths have now been recorded in several European countries as well as in the US, India, Pakistan, Venezuela, South Africa and Japan.

    Operation
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    US CDC Warns Drug-Resistant Bacteria Outbreak Tied to Mexican Weight-Loss Hospital
    C. auris has also spread to long-term care facilities, including some nursing homes in the Chicago area where a frightening half of patients are reported to have tested positive, according to the CDC.

    As yeast spores easily grow on standard medical equipment, including ventilators and intravenous lines, healthcare workers have become fearful for their own safety, noted the New Times report.

    "I found myself not wanting to touch [a patient]," noted Dr. Matthew McCarthy, of Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, adding, "I didn't want to take [the disease] from the [patient] and bring it to someone else."

    "There was an overwhelming feeling of being terrified of accidentally picking it up on a sock or tie or gown," he said, cited by Nytimes.com.

    The new drug-resistant superbug also has researchers scrambling to find where it came from.

    A woman wearing a gas mask participates in a protest against air pollution in Skopje, Macedonia, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
    Scientists Warn of Danger of Pandemic Caused by Mysterious New Disease
    "Somehow, it made a jump almost seemingly simultaneously, and seemed to spread and it is drug resistant, which is really mind-boggling," stated CDC epidemiologist.

    Many scientists blame the rise of antibiotic-resistant superbugs on the overuse of antibiotics in factory-grown livestock, as well as their widespread use in industrial farming.

    Corporate farming uses antibiotics "on everything — potatoes, beans, wheat, anything you can think of, tomatoes, onions," noted UK-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Rhodes.

    "We are driving this with the use of antifungicides on crops," Rhodes added, cited by Nytimes.com.

    Related:

    Superbug Spreads Across Hospitals in at Least 10 Nations Worldwide
    Superbug Discovery Reveals Bacteria Found in Foods Treatable Despite Odds
    Researchers Find Superbug Gene Spreading in Chinese Hospitals
    American Woman Dies of Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics
    Superbug Resistant to Last-Resort Antibiotic Found in US
    Tags:
    disease outbreak, plague, pandemics, Factory Farming, antibiotic resistance, fungal infection, bacterial infections, drug resistant infections, fungi, disease, outbreak, Washington University, Imperial College London, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Connecticut, South Africa, Spain, London, Chicago, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, China, Europe, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Japan, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse