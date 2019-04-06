Register
    FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2013, file photo, a car stops at the drive-thru at a Burger King restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reports financial results Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

    'Blatantly Ignorant': Burger King Slagged Off for 'Racist' Vietnamese Dish Ad

    Many remarked that the “shameful” approach is by no means novel, recalling the Dolce & Gabbana controversy in January, when a Chinese model was filmed for a purportedly “racist” ad struggling to help herself to Italian cuisine specialties using chopsticks.

    Burger King’s New Zealand branch has found itself in hot water after it published a Vietnamese dish ad that many found racist against Asians.

    It had all gone smoothly until Maria Mo, a Korean New Zealander, caught a glimpse of the said video while scrolling through her Instagram and then tweeted a clip of the original commercial, in which several people are struggling will little if any success to eat a burger with a pair of giant chopsticks, with Mo’s video attracting the attention of crowds of netizens.

    The prints of Stefano Gabbana's Instagram post having written 'Not Me' are seen on a Dolce & Gabbana window store in Shanghai, China November 21, 2018 in this image obtained from social media on November 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Edward GU / Talentreet
    Dolce & Gabbana 'Sh*t Country' Storm Triggers Protest in Shanghai (VIDEO)

    Online comments varied a lot, with some indignant over the large and much publicised company’s move to make fun of the historic utensil used by nearly all Asian ethnic groups across East Asia and their communities in the Western world  for hundreds of years.

    “Who the hell came up with this?” Tech Crunch’s Asia reporter tweeted. “There are a lot of Asian people in NZ, though they probably aren’t getting their Vietnamese food from Burger King”.

    Others seem to have a similar sentiment, shaming the brand for what they claimed to be cultural deafness: 

    One, meanwhile, ascertained with melancholy that “the humour is dead”.

    … whereas another, possibly an Asian user, preferred to have a decent laugh over it:

    Mo, who is a qualified pianist, noted to the Huffington Post that she was “fed up” with witnessing Asians being belittled by powerful companies. She complained about people of colour being constantly forced “to deal with microaggressions as well as outright hatred”, adding emotionally that “it just never ends”.

    “And I could not believe that such a concept was approved for such a big, well-known company. It says a lot [about] what kind of demographics they must employ across the board for their ads”, she told the edition.

    She noted that when the video, which has been watched by 124,000 people in two days, caught her eye, she “couldn’t believe that such blatantly ignorant ads are still happening in 2019”, remarking that “it took her a second to work out what the heck she was looking at”. She said that she expected some kind of “layered twist” in the video, but had to wake up to the fact there was none.

    It is not the first time a controversy around a popular brand has arisen.

    As early as in January, there  was a massive public outcry after it surfaced that Stefano Gabbana, one of the fashion brand D&G’s co-founders, made what was purported to be anti-China “racist” remarks in response to complaints about his brand’s ads. The videos sported Chinese model Zuo Ye struggling to learn to eat  Italian food — pizza, spaghetti and cannoli — with chopsticks, to the sounds of classic Chinese music, while the model had reportedly not been informed about the content beforehand, other than having been told they would be “fun”.

    Also, in November 2018, Burger King found itself at the centre of a racial scandal, as a black employee went on a racist rant against a Hispanic couple she assumed were white and called them “a white piece of s***” which prompted her to be terminated from the fast food job.

