Kushner or 'Thing Addams'? Users Wild as 'Hand' Helps Trump Deal With Umbrella

It’s been no secret that Donald Trump has a somewhat troubling relationship with umbrellas, but he has apparently found a way to end his headline-grabbing struggles with the brolly.

In a now-viral video tweeted by The Hill, President Donald Trump is seen holding an umbrella as he climbs the ramp of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Friday.

As POTUS gets to the top of the stairs, he turns to wave and then, apparently recalling his past fiascos, passes over the open umbrella to a hand sticking out through the doorway of his jet.

President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, headed to California. pic.twitter.com/ETBuv332Ft — The Hill (@thehill) 5 апреля 2019 г.

The incident made social media users speculate about the Trump-brella once again: they suggested that he still hasn’t figured out how to close a canopy:

This is so weird: Trump now appears to have an 'umbrella guy' to take the umbrella from him, because he seemingly cannot any longer (assuming he ever could) operate an umbrella successfully, or at all really. https://t.co/HJJTSO0kp4 — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) 5 апреля 2019 г.

How do we have a president who doesn’t know how to close an umbrella? https://t.co/YGeUUZX1aq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) 5 апреля 2019 г.

hired an umbrella wrangler I see😂#winning — Christine McSoley (@ChrisMcSoley) 5 апреля 2019 г.

Trump: I'm a stable genius.



Also Trump: *doesn't know how to close an umbrella* pic.twitter.com/7BCCyUK3ev — Falcon Storm (@TheFalconStorm) 5 апреля 2019 г.

Hahahaha they hired a guy for that because last time he just dropped it and walked off. The POTUS doesn’t know how to close an umbrella. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RY78dXbXDn — Danny Hanlon (@danlonnn) 5 апреля 2019 г.

Other Twitterians mocked the situation by mimicking the way Trump usually boasts about his accomplishments:

"Umbrellas were invented to keep the rain off you, many people don't know that". — Matt Bresser (@MattBresser) 5 апреля 2019 г.

I have the best umbrellas. People are saying it. Even on the fake news media! I know umbrellas, believe me. I know them very well. Because rain is always wet. And the Democrats love rain. — kim jansen (@lefthandwoman) 5 апреля 2019 г.

I know all about umbrellas. I know more than anyone about umbrellas. My uncle taught a class about umbrellas at MIT. People don’t know I have that in my blood. — Christine Jasiewicz (@NoelMar) 5 апреля 2019 г.

Some netizens were left baffled by the mysterious hand, and wondered who the umbrella guy was: his son-in-law Jared Kushner or maybe even Thing from the Addams Family?

Omg, who was hiding around the corner, waiting to take his umbrella and close it for him?! pic.twitter.com/5eYcuJdyRz — *NOT* Devin Nunes’ Mom (@mamanastase) 6 апреля 2019 г.

Sitrep: Thing, from the Adams Family joins the Trump team as lead umbrella handler. https://t.co/m45Zck2CHA — Daver VonHaartvark (@haartvark) 6 апреля 2019 г.

This is not the first time that Trump and his black umbrella have made headlines: last October he had two blunders of the kind.

First, he struggled with a gust of wind to close his canopy while boarding the presidential plane and neglectfully hurled it to the side, with cameras capturing it roll in the wind at Joint Base Andrews.

Prior to that, he was shamed on Twitter for leaving his wife Melania to get soaked in the rain, while he carried the cover over his own famed yellow mane during a joint promenade.