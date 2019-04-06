Miley Cyrus Puzzles Netizens With Topless Snap Cheering Her Dad Topping Chart

American sweetheart-turned pop diva Miley Cyrus is used to teasing her fans and haters with daring photos on Instagram and red-carpet outfits, leaving very little to the imagination. She remained true to herself when it came to celebrating Billy Ray Cyrus’ recent success as his song remix took the number one spot on iTunes.

Miley Cyrus might have slightly blurred the definition of what a dad’s good or bad daughter is with her recent Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of herself topless, barely covering her breasts with a handful of dollar bills while smelling one note, to congratulate her father Billy Ray Cyrus on his hit comeback.

In the caption, which reads “When your dad is #1 on iTunes”, Cyrus, who maintains an image of being an enfant terrible, tagged her dad and rapper Lil Nas X. The latter remixed Billy Ray Cyrus’ song Old Town Road, which hit number one on the iTunes download chart even though it was dropped off Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for “not being country enough”, according to The Rolling Stone.

Cyrus’ act of daughterly love prompted a mixed response on social media. Some mocked the singer for too much nudity in her tribute to her famous father.

“My dad would kill me if I tagged him in a pic like this lol”, one commenter posted, while another noted “I bet he’s proud”.

One netizen agreed, saying “A weird picture to tag your dad in but okay”. Others reproached the singer for wasting money instead of donating it to a good cause.

“How about instead of flashing money actually donate it to a homeless shelter or a woman housing for those who are hiding because of abuse”, another user wrote.

There were comments from the singer’s disappointed fans, too.

“I’ve always admired you but all you seem to be doing lately is constant flaunting how rich you’re!” a fan posted.