Billie Eilish Sets New UK Album Chart Record, Beating Joss Stone, Avril Lavigne

The 17-year-old became the youngest-ever female solo act to top the UK album charts with her debut album, surpassing Joss Stone and Avril Lavigne.

The young US singer's debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? went straight to number one, with a combined 48,000 sales. It also became the second-fastest selling record of the year, losing only to Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, which shifted 65,214 units in the first week.

"We worked really hard on this album," Eilish told the Official Charts Company.

Eilish also became the youngest-ever female solo act to top UK album chart, at 17 years, three months, 18 days old – two and half months younger than Joss Stone, who had topped the charts back in 2004.

The self-professed new goth pop queen has enchanted fans and critics alike over the past year with a succession of provocative videos and singles like You Should See Me in a Crown, Bury a Friend and Wish You Were Gay.

Three singles from Eilish's record-breaking album have landed in the Top 20 as well, with her latest release, Bad Guy, reaching the number two spot, losing only to Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s track Someone You Loved.