Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs

Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a PewDiePie, has reached a major milestone in the ongoing standoff with T-Series, having amassed 93 million subscribers as of Thursday.
Ironically, it took him just a single diss track to deal a major blow to India’s largest music label: the success came to Pewds just three days after he dropped “Congratulations” song, in which he sarcastically applauded T-Series for outperforming him in the Great Subscribers War.
Minutes before his achievement, PewDiePie uploaded a fresh “You Laugh, You Lose” series to his YouTube channel, in which he called the “Congratulations” booster “the comeback of the god*mn century”:
Certainly, Pewds’ success couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with his fans going wild over such a major victory: now there’s only 7 million left to reach the primary goal of 100 million subscribers ahead of T-Series.
T-Series has previously managed to outstrip Pewds in subscription numbers on a multitude of occasions, but each time the Swede’s fans quickly helped him regain his title of the most subscribed YouTuber.
PewDiePie had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to the country’s recent, widespread procurement of Wi-Fi, thanks to mobile network provider Jio.
