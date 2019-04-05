Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs

Just days ago everything seemed to be lost for the long-time YouTube king, PewDiePie, who officially conceded defeat to his Indian bête noire, T-Series, in their head-spinning race for the most subscribed channel.

Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a PewDiePie, has reached a major milestone in the ongoing standoff with T-Series, having amassed 93 million subscribers as of Thursday.

Ironically, it took him just a single diss track to deal a major blow to India’s largest music label: the success came to Pewds just three days after he dropped “Congratulations” song, in which he sarcastically applauded T-Series for outperforming him in the Great Subscribers War.

Minutes before his achievement, PewDiePie uploaded a fresh “You Laugh, You Lose” series to his YouTube channel, in which he called the “Congratulations” booster “the comeback of the god*mn century”:

Certainly, Pewds’ success couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with his fans going wild over such a major victory: now there’s only 7 million left to reach the primary goal of 100 million subscribers ahead of T-Series.

WE JUST CROSSED OVER 93,000,000 WITH A SUBGAP OF 336,442! ONLY 7 MILLION TO GO! WE. ARE. WINNING!#SUBSCRIBETOPEWDIEPIE #RaceTo100Million #Sub2Pewds



🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁

SUBSCRIBE TO PEWDIEPIE

— PewDiePie subgap (@subgap) 4 апреля 2019 г.

All i want for my birthday this year is for pewdiepie to hit 100m Subscribers before t series — Nordan Shat (@FaZe_Rain) 4 апреля 2019 г.

Ok, This is epic — Ryan Finnamore 🌐 (@RFinnamore_) 4 апреля 2019 г.

T-Series has previously managed to outstrip Pewds in subscription numbers on a multitude of occasions, but each time the Swede’s fans quickly helped him regain his title of the most subscribed YouTuber.

PewDiePie had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to the country’s recent, widespread procurement of Wi-Fi, thanks to mobile network provider Jio.