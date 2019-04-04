Khabib Nurmagomedov Hits Back at McGregor, Calling Him ‘Rapist’

After Irish MMA star Conor McGregor posted a photo of his adversary, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his wife with a fully covered face on their wedding day with a caption "Your wife is a towel mate," the reigning UFC lightweight champion hit back.

McGregor’s post has prompted a barrage of criticism online, including accusations of racism even from his supporters. However, Nurmagomedov delivered another heavy blow on Wednesday with a tweet calling the Irish fighter a "rapist."

"Rapist, you are Rapist. You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see. @TheNotoriousMMA," the tweet from Nurmagomedov read.

The tweet also included a photo of a woman taking a bathroom mirror picture and appeared to show McGregor touching the woman's thighs.

In March, The New York Times reported that McGregor was under investigation by Irish police over an accusation of sexual assault in Ireland in December. He was reportedly questioned and released in January without charges. Earlier on the same day as the Times report, McGregor announced his retirement from UFC, though the finality of his career has been questioned by UFC boss Dana White and Nurmagomedov.