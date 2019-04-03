Kardashians Mocked Over Photoshop Failure For Missing Body Parts, Extra Toe

Even though an ancient quote says that you cannot step into the same river twice, the reality TV clan managed to overturn the old saying. A recent photo-op has turned the Kardashians into a target for numerous jokes when one of the sisters ended up with a sixth toe on a family photo just months after she lost a foot in another joint shot.

One of the brightest stars in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim, has prompted myriads of jokes with her recent post dedicated to the upcoming 16th season of the family’s reality TV show. The reason is several Photoshop faux pas spotted by netizens on the teasing poster, published by the celebrity.

Some commenters noted that after editing, one of the sisters, Kourtney seemed like she had grown an extra toe while Kendall Jenner looked like she was missing a left knee. Their sibling Chloe appeared to lack half of her body below the waistline.

“Kourtney has 6 toes and where tf is Khloe’s lower waist like where dem legs”, one user noted

These allegations have sparked debates in the comments as other users stated that if one looks closely, he or she would notice that it was the shadow of the foot rather than an extra toe.

READ MORE: Two Girls, One Foot: Netizens Suspect Kardashian X-Mas Card Was Faked

It is not the first time suspicions that the Kardashians’ photos are poorly edited have been raised. After the four Kardashian-Jenner sisters – 34-year-old Khloé, 39-year-old Kourtney, 21-year-old Kylie, and 38-year-old Kim – decided to congratulate their fandom by posting a traditional Christmas photo last year, some netizens felt that the feet in the photo had been copied and pasted. The alleged foot swap earned its own thread on Reddit where users were debating the issue.

“Khloe's feet have been copied, flipped, and pasted onto the bottom of Kylie's pant legs”, one wrote, while another pointed out that Kourtney looked like she was missing one foot.