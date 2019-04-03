WATCH Woman Tossing Tomato at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Israel will hold a general election on 9 April, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a fourth straight term and his fifth overall despite rising corruption charges against him.

The prime minister and his wife Sara visited the Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv on 2 April. During the slow stroll by Bejamin Netanyahu, who was encircled by bodyguards and the crowd in the market, a woman hurled a tomato at the prime minister. A video of the incident has been published online.

During their short tour, which lasted less than ten minutes, Netanyahu was surrounded by his security detail as the people shouted: "Bibi is the king of Israel", Haaretz reported.

אישה העיפה עגבנייה מהדוכן לעבר נתניהו במהלך ביקורו היום בשוק התקווה @amit_segal pic.twitter.com/KjJp9jCHWA — החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Netanyahu still has a good chance of securing the support of a majority of parliamentarians, which is necessary to earn the right to form a government in Israel.

In December, Netanyahu announced snap elections for 9 April amid corruption accusations against him. Initially, the parliamentary elections were supposed to take place in November 2019. According to the Central Elections Committee, it has received a record 47 lists.