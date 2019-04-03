Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Rebukes Indians in US Over Closed-Mindedness - Reports

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, while elaborating on the hate she has encountered from American-Indians, castigated US-based Indians saying that they have tied themselves to backwardness in contrast to modern India which is moving forward.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former adult movie actress Sunny Leone opened up in a heart-baring interview to news portal Indiatimes and revealed how US Indians were closed minded and living in a bubble even as she has been accepted by Indians in India.

"The Indians in America are completely different than the Indians here. They live in a bubble there. They have tied themselves to backward India, while India has moved forward. They are still somewhere back so many years", the media report read, citing the actress.

Talking about the enormous amount of hate she has encountered in the US she said, "Because they are in such a foreign land, they are trying to hold on the ideologies or cultural values, their religion. They are trying to hold on whatever they can, so they don't lose it. I had gone through so many hate mails, so much negativity from the Indian community there at a very young age".

Sunny said that she is having an amazing and exciting time in India. She revealed that she has been accepted by people here because they have the conviction that she was "not going to go anywhere".

"First of all, everything is amazing and exciting now. If you stick around for a long time at the same place, people feel she is not going anywhere, so it's okay to accept her. I think I was in people's face all the time through work, social media or different entertainment platforms, so that progression will naturally happen", Sunny Leone said to Indiatimes.

The final season of her biopic web-series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone" premieres on Friday on the ZEE5 platform.