Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Rebukes Indians in US Over Closed-Mindedness - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former adult movie actress Sunny Leone opened up in a heart-baring interview to news portal Indiatimes and revealed how US Indians were closed minded and living in a bubble even as she has been accepted by Indians in India.
"The Indians in America are completely different than the Indians here. They live in a bubble there. They have tied themselves to backward India, while India has moved forward. They are still somewhere back so many years", the media report read, citing the actress.
READ MORE: Actress Sunny Leone's Video Goes Viral Showing Her 'Stealing' Fruit Cakes
Talking about the enormous amount of hate she has encountered in the US she said, "Because they are in such a foreign land, they are trying to hold on the ideologies or cultural values, their religion. They are trying to hold on whatever they can, so they don't lose it. I had gone through so many hate mails, so much negativity from the Indian community there at a very young age".
READ MORE: Indian Po Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day
"First of all, everything is amazing and exciting now. If you stick around for a long time at the same place, people feel she is not going anywhere, so it's okay to accept her. I think I was in people's face all the time through work, social media or different entertainment platforms, so that progression will naturally happen", Sunny Leone said to Indiatimes.
The final season of her biopic web-series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone" premieres on Friday on the ZEE5 platform.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday…— ZEE5 Premium (@ZEE5Premium) April 2, 2019
Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of @SunnyLeone, Season Finale, premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5 #KarenjitKaurOnZEE5 #DoingItMyWay #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/VPkpCTuvdt
All comments
Show new comments (0)