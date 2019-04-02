WATCH Terrifying Waterspout Move Towards Malaysian City of George Town

A swirling waterspout left around fifty houses damaged on Monday in the Tenjung Tokong area of the city of George Town on Malaysia's Penang Island.
In total, the storm affected 200,000 people who reside in the city.
Water spout sighting about an hour ago around Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah. It is reported that you can hear sirens in Georgetown.— Hafez Zahruddin (@Planet_Hafez) 1 апреля 2019 г.
Can't wait to read from Meleis on how this is a godly punishment towards Penang. pic.twitter.com/VjrAAEwEBR
Video footage showing the appalling vortex has been uploaded online.
Massive #waterspout off of Tanjung Tokong, Penang, Malaysia today!— Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) 1 апреля 2019 г.
Typical of waterspouts, it rapidly weakens upon reaching land & runs out of fuel (warm ocean water). This spout was so large, it did end up damaging 50 structures before dissipating.pic.twitter.com/41RR1kbu4t
