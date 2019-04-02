WATCH Terrifying Waterspout Move Towards Malaysian City of George Town

The natural disaster raged in the area for some fifteen minutes before retreating and leaving residents to face the aftermath of the storm, according to Daily Mail.

A swirling waterspout left around fifty houses damaged on Monday in the Tenjung Tokong area of the city of George Town on Malaysia's Penang Island.

In total, the storm affected 200,000 people who reside in the city.

Water spout sighting about an hour ago around Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah. It is reported that you can hear sirens in Georgetown.

Can't wait to read from Meleis on how this is a godly punishment towards Penang. pic.twitter.com/VjrAAEwEBR — Hafez Zahruddin (@Planet_Hafez) 1 апреля 2019 г.

Video footage showing the appalling vortex has been uploaded online.