13:44 GMT +302 April 2019
    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia

    Russian Embassy in US Trolls Collusion Cranks, Starts 'Best Fake News' Contest

    © AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
    Last week, after over two years of claims by Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans that the president was a Kremlin-controlled 'Manchurian candidate', special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his collusion probe to US Attorney General William Barr, who summarized that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

    Riding high on the collapse of the Russiagate narrative, the Russian Embassy in the United States has kicked off a 'best fake news' contest on the Trump-Russian collusion claims, urging users to submit entries for the best false story about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential race.

    The Embassy did not specify how to submit their materials, or what kinds of prizes the 'winners' would receive. However, social media users, both Russian and American, were eager to offer suggestions, with one user suggesting it would be a "toss up between #CNN and #MSNBC" in terms of overall volume of meddling claims.

    A few users came up with their own 'creative' entries, joking that Russia may have poisoned the US's water supply to get Americans to vote for Trump, or quipping that collusion investigator Mueller would now be investigated for possible collusion with Russia.

    Others took a more serious tone, suggesting that the fake collusion claims have led to a real world impact on global geopolitical stability.

    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    'Mueller Probe Harassed a Lot of People' - Writer on Russiagate
    Finally, Vladimir 'Vovan' Kuznetsov, a comedian known for his prank calls to world leaders, confidently boasted that he and his colleague Alexei 'Lexus' Stoliarov would "take the whole pedestal." The pair of pranksters are well-known for their telephone antics and discussions about 'Russian meddling' with senior US officials, including UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, California Governor Jerry Brown, and Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

    Last week, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller finally released his long-awaited probe on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential campaign. A summary of the report released by US Attorney General William Barr concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia during the election, and said that Mueller has recommended no further indictments. Barr has since promised to release a redacted version of Mueller's 400-page report later this month.

