Naked Gun: Swedish Policeman Lauded For Nude Bath Arrest

A Swedish police officer managed to arrest a criminal on the run from justice, whom he stumbled upon in a steam room in a sauna in Rinkeby, the tabloid daily Aftonbladet reported.

The wanted man was earlier sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for attempted violence against civil servants, gross negligence in traffic, illegal driving and minor drug offences. He also had an array of previous convictions. However, when he was due to serve his punishment, he did not turn up, and was since wanted.

While he considered himself perfectly safe inside a steam room in a spa in Stockholm, this was not the case, as there was a policeman in the very same room, who arrested the wanted man despite being off duty.

"Both were here as customers. When the policeman saw the man, he came and said that no one should go in or out. Then he called for reinforcement and took him", the owner of the bath told Aftonbladet, calling it "poor luck" for the wanted man.

The arrest was undramatic, as the cornered fugitive no longer attempted to flee.

"We are everywhere. Even if you do not see us, we are still there", local Rinkeby police chief Christoffer Bohman rejoiced on Facebook, lauding the naked arrest.

"Dear colleague who kept his head cool even when it was hot in a potentially dangerous situation and despite the fact that you had a day off and were relaxing in a spa. And although you were in a cramped room with a chased criminal, you managed to pull of an arrest thinking of everyone's best interests", Bohman continued, lavishing praise upon his fellow police officer.

Rinkeby is part of Greater Stockholm, with 15,000 inhabitants. It is noted for its high concentration of immigrants, with 90 per cent of residents having a foreign background. Due to the particular prominence of the Somali diaspora, it has been nicknamed "Little Mogadishu". Rinkeby has also been placed on the list of "extremely vulnerable" areas due to high crime, urban blight and unemployment.