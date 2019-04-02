‘Too Much Evil in This World’: US Rapper Hussle Vigil Stampede Terrifies Twitter

33-year-old US Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead near his clothing store in Los Angeles on 1 April. The incident happened moments after Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Ashgedom, tweeted “Having strong enemies is a blessing”.

At least 19 people were rushed to hospital after a stampede broke out at a makeshift memorial for the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles on Monday night.

It was not immediately clear what prompted about 300 mourners to suddenly flee in all directions from the candlelight vigil in the parking lot where Hussle was gunned down on 1 April.

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) 2 апреля 2019 г.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted that initial reports of shots being fired in the area were inaccurate.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users expressed anger and consternation about the Hussle memorial stampede, writing that “there’s too much evil in this world” and that they were “so tired of the violence in this country”.

Tonight was the first night in a while that I honestly felt scared on the job. Babies were screaming, people were shoving themselves under our @ABC7 news van for cover while crying, people were trampled. My heart hurts for everyone who came here to mourn @NipseyHussle’s death. — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) 2 апреля 2019 г.

One user bemoaned that “it's so sad that we are in a place and time where people are so quick to pull a trigger and take the life of someone else”.

terrified americans enjoying the freedom granted under the 2nd amendment — davidgonczol (@davidgonczol) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Everyone is hurting. Just put the guns down and mourn peacefully. Respect Nipsey. #RIPNipseyHussle — 💋Love Ms.♌ (@x_markdaspot) 2 апреля 2019 г.

that’s the world we live in. disgusting.



rest in peace Nipsey.. — ㅤㅤً (@nothinagain) 2 апреля 2019 г.

It’s not their fault they thought they heard a gunshot with all the shootings that’s been happing I would of ran to — Nocturnal (@NocturnalGamin4) 2 апреля 2019 г.

A damn shame. People acting like animals. Nipsey would NOT want this. 🤦‍♂️ — Mike Loftus (@MikeLoftus_) 2 апреля 2019 г.

It's so sad that we are in a place and time where people are so quick to pull a trigger and take a life of someone else…life is the most precious thing to ever exist — Peter⏫ (@PeteVandeventer) 2 апреля 2019 г.

I’m so tired of the violence in this country. I left that side of the country 25 years ago, and the numbers of violent crimes, especially with guns are increasing here. My sons carry for protection 😞 — Celeste Sabin (@celestesabin) 2 апреля 2019 г.

I heard that there was gunfire, but still, we are all on edge still. There is some evil out there and we need to weed it out in the name of nipsey — Peter⏫ (@PeteVandeventer) 2 апреля 2019 г.

There’s too much evil in this world. Who knew if retribution was gonna happen? Or someone trying to make the news. It could’ve been gunfire, and not just a scare. It’s not out of the realm of reality. — Celeste Sabin (@celestesabin) 2 апреля 2019 г.

We all on edge…its real when someone we all loved so much was taken. This world is too cruel man😥 — Peter⏫ (@PeteVandeventer) 2 апреля 2019 г.

I’ve had enough of this sick world! Shame had a nice memorial with tons of supporters for, a shooting scare to happen because shootings have gotten out of control we have to live in a fearful world. I’m so sorry for everyone involved — kermitdrinkstea (@TVpoll_rtfav) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Why do people have their kids out there?!! — LER (@elle_woods2) 2 апреля 2019 г.

They thought they were in danger, and people tend to follow the crowd, it’s just in our nature, so when you see other people running, you’re gonna run too. — トリ (@FomichVictoria) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Another netizen admitted that he is ashamed of the scene of the stampede because “people [are] acting like animals”.

Nipsey Hussle was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2018 following the release of his first studio album "Victory Lap".

He worked with huge names in the rap industry, such as Drake, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Chamillionaire and many others, according to TMZ.

An array of renowned rap musicians and pop star have already paid tribute to Hussle, including Rihanna, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Kalifa, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meek Mill and Pharrell Williams.