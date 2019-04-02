Register
02:57 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Plastic figurine showing WWII soldiers wearing Nazi Germany uniforms

    World Zionist Organisation Slams Ali Express for Selling ‘Lego Nazi’ Figurines

    © Photo: aliexpress
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    World Zionist Organization (WZO) official Yakov Hagoel slammed Chinese online shopping platform Ali Express for selling products with Nazi symbols.

    “It is forbidden to honour and provide a spotlight for the enemy of mankind,” Hagoel wrote, according to the Israeli news website Mako, saying that the Chinese firm must “remove the anti-semitic products.”

    READ MORE: 'Crossed Line': Rammstein in Hot Water Over Nazi Death Camp VIDEO

    The sets found on Ali Express allow buyers to recreate scenes from World War II with Nazi and Allied troops. The soldiers’ figurines do not feature the swastika, however, they are pictured wearing distinct black and grey uniforms with red bandages on their sleeves and WWII iron crosses and eagle-like medals on their chests. 

    This undated photo provided by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office shows an AR-15 rifle made of Legos that Authorities say a 14-year-old boy posted on Instagram, along with a threat against West Hills High School in Santee, Calif
    © AP Photo / San Diego County Sheriff's Office
    Meanest Gangsta in da Hood: 14 Y.O. Arrested for Lego AR-15 Replica Post
    Back in 1996, Lego Group had provided free building blocks for Polish artist Zbigniew Libera's “Konzentrationslager” until they realized that Libera's project included fake Lego packaging detailing an Auschwitz-style death camp with figures of skeletons and Nazi soldier figurines.

    The work was presented at the Jewish Museum in New York City, which displayed the sets for several months in 2002 as part of an exhibit on Nazi imagery in modern art. LEGO criticized the artist, saying that Libera hadn't told the company what he was intending when it donated the bricks and that the contribution didn't constitute sponsorship as implied by the packaging’s labelling.

    Related:

    'Crossed Line': Rammstein in Hot Water Over Nazi Death Camp VIDEO
    Affluent German Family to Reportedly Give €10 Mln to Charity Due to Nazi Past
    Polish Hunter Chases Nazi Gold, Finds Priceless Renaissance Portraits Instead
    Why Did US Defence Giant Northrop Grumman Test 75 YO Nazi Proto-Stealth Bomber?
    Vandals Scribble Nazi Symbol on Image of Jewish US Supreme Court Judge in NYC
    Historians Find New Evidence of Nazi Atrocities at Mass Burial Sites in Germany
    'No One by That Name in SS': Historian Pokes Holes in 'Nazi Gold Diary' Story
    Tags:
    figurine, Nazi Germany, Lego, Alibaba Group, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse