PewDiePie Takes Lead Over T-Series Hours After Recognising Defeat

Following the concession, PewDiePie even uploaded a video "congratulating" his Indian rival, which went viral and garnered over 12 million views at the time of writing.
However, later on, PewDiePie posted on Twitter that he once again took the top spot over T-series in the YouTube war. According to the post, he has 4,000 more subscribers than the famous Indian channel.
big lol pic.twitter.com/t6ZejvImYH— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) April 1, 2019
The struggle for first place between competitors has been going on since August 2018.
@pewdiepie you will be the first to 100 million. We gonna make it happen!!#9yearoldarmy— GhettoPharmacist (@GettoPharmacist) April 1, 2019
PewDiePie' fans were excited too see their favourite vlogger leading again.
Happy april fools day T series— Putra Rizki Pratama (@Siegheld_) April 1, 2019
PEWDIEPIE IS BACK AT THE TOP. ✊ pic.twitter.com/uekL0OKw4X— Joe (@joeperaIta) April 1, 2019
