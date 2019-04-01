PewDiePie Admits Losing to T-Series in ‘Congratulation’ Video

Pewdiepie released a video with the heading ‘Congratulation' in which he sarcastically offered his congratulations to his Indian rival.
In his video, Felix pointed out how a "massive corporate entity with every song in Bollywood," was able to defeat him.
In addition, Pewdiepie accused Bhushan Kumar, T-Series' CEO of tax evasion and connections with mafia, but he underlined that this was just a ‘joke.'
The end of long-standing battle between the top YouTube personalities provoked different reactions among their fans.
Pewdiepie officially lost the battle against t series…. it’s the end of an era! Congratulations I guess… https://t.co/HuMRJ78HPF— Eddie Goes Hollywood (@eddiefilmmaker) April 1, 2019
Some of the commentators were satisfied with such an ending.
https://t.co/Meurp99JFE— Whateverbeast (@gordonsun2004) March 31, 2019
YAY!! CONGRATULATIONS! T-SERIES! YOU WON!
But many of the Pewdiepie's fans were really upset after he has lost the battle.
I am not happy @pewdiepie lost I actually feeling like crying been a fan since a few k very upsetting oh well we will rise to the top eventually we stronnngg baaaabbyyy— James Henry Griffiths (@James655555333) April 1, 2019
Me going to bed tonight knowing pewdiepie lost to t series pic.twitter.com/OoHTubUd8K— Shelby 🌴 *yeehaw* (@feelinsogatsby) April 1, 2019
#PewDiePieVsTSeries has come to an end:(@pewdiepie has lost his lead spot but still makes more views on his channel than t series so— Jarey👑🏳️🌈 (@UnkelJurd) April 1, 2019
