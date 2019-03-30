PewDiePie Admits LOSS of YouTube Crown to India’s T-Series

The battle between Swedish vlogger PewDiePie and Bollywood’s label T-Series intensified since late last year, with the YouTube channels racing for 100 million subscribers in the last few weeks.

Felix Kjellberg, Swedish vlogger frequently referred to as “the King of YouTube”, has published a new video in which he essentially admitted losing that coveted title to the Indian music and video label T-Series, as the latter managed to surpass his subscriber count and managed to remain in the lead for a couple of days.

Pewds posted a video called “We lost. (Not happy)”, highlighting the fact that the T-Series channel now has nearly 100,000 subscribers more than his.

The T-Series channel previously managed to beat PewDiePie’s subscription numbers on several occasions, but each time Pewds’ supporters rallied and quickly helped him regain his throne – until now, it seems.

When the Indian company once again managed to get in the lead earlier this month, PewDiePie jokingly proposed that the winner will be the first to hit a 100 million subscribers’ mark, but it appears that he decided to throw in the towel earlier.

YouTube celebrity Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, is a Swedish vlogger, comedian and game commentator who in 2013 became the most-subscribed user on YouTube – an achievement which apparently was only surpassed now.