Register
17:01 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saakashvili chewing his tie as he waited for a BBC interview.

    Saakashvili REVEALS Why He Munched on His Tie on Live TV During Ossetia War

    © Photo : BBC screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    The former Georgian president, who has been accused of a litany of crimes in his home country, shot to global fame in August 2008 during the military conflict in South Ossetia after he was caught nervously chomping on his tie during a live television broadcast.

    Mikheil Saakashvili has finally revealed what prompted him to chew on his tie during his famous 2008 BBC interview.

    "I didn't know that I was on the air. When a person is left to himself, especially in a situation like the one you have described, he is capable of anything," the politician said, speaking to Ukrainian media.

    Saakashvili admitted that he had acquired a taste for ties from his days at the Artek Pioneer camp during his youth in the Soviet Union. "At that time already I was partial to ties. Therefore, as you can see, I don't really wear them," he quipped.

    Getting serious, Saakashvili admitted that the thought of Russian troops coming into Georgia and overthrowing his government and killing him during the 2008 war led him to "just lose control" before the interview.

    A Russian peacekeepers' destroyed military base in Tskhinvali, South Ossetia. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
    Five-Day War: Analyst on US Role in Georgia's 2008 Invasion of South Ossetia
    Whatever caused the incident, the Saakashvili tie gag quickly became one of the most memorable moments of his presidency.

    On 8 August 2008, Saakashvili authorised a massive artillery attack against the breakaway region of South Ossetia. The attack left much of the region's capital city Tskhinvali in ruins, and resulted in the death of several Russian peacekeepers who had been stationed in the area since 1992 to enforce a ceasefire agreement. In order to defend the residents of South Ossetia, many of whom had Russian citizenship, Russia moved troops into the area and ousted the Georgian military from the region after five days of hostilities. After the war, Russia recognised the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another breakaway republic within Georgia, prompting Tbilisi to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow.

    Mikhaeil Saakashvili's news conference in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Fugitive Georgian Ex-Prez Saakashvili Urges Poroshenko to 'Find Good Lawyer' for 'Treason Trial'
    Saakashvili's reminiscing led to a renewal of mockery and jokes on Russian-language social media, with users pointing out that ordinary people don't eat ties "even when left to themselves", and noting that the politician had reminded them why he was their favourite "political clown". 

    "Let him write his memoirs on this subject," one user wrote. "Maybe it was worth trying – what if the tie was yummy? With sour cream, mmmm," another quipped.

    Saakashvili fled Georgia in 2013, after his term in office expired. He was accused of exceeding his constitutional authority and embezzling millions of dollars in funds from the state budget, and was also accused by prosecutors of sanctioning the murder of Georgian billionaire Badri Patarkatsishvili in the UK in 2008. In June 2018, the Tbilisi City Court sentenced the politician in absentia to six years on abuse of power charges, adding to a three year conviction for trying to cover up evidence about the killing of Georgian banker Sandro Girgvliani.

    Related:

    Saakashvili Claims Poroshenko Planned to Swap Crimea for NATO Membership
    Georgia Claims Saakashvili 'Sanctioned' Killing of Georgian Businessman
    Georgia's Saakashvili Urges Poroshenko to 'Find Good Lawyer' for 'Treason Trial'
    From Maduro to Saakashvili: Top 10 Attacks on World Leaders Caught on Camera
    Saakashvili's Supporters Hold Rally in Kiev Demanding Poroshenko's Resignation
    Bruises and Grenade: Saakashvili's Supporters Clash With Police in Kiev (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    tie, tie chewing, necktie, Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse