13:56 GMT +330 March 2019
    First lady Melania Trump speaks before participating in a town hall on the opioid epidemic with moderator Eric Bolling in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaign

    'Are You a Monster Too?' Melania Trump Slammed Over Photo Op With Guaido's Wife

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Caracas has accused Washington and its allies of supporting a coup plot against the Latin American country after the US moved to recognise opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela's self-proclaimed 'interim president'.

    US First Lady Melania Trump has found herself on the receiving end Twitter users' wrath over a photo op with Juan Guaido's spouse Fabiana Rosales following their private meeting at the Mar-a-Lago retreat in South Florida last week.

    In a message accompanied by a photo of the two women standing, smiling against the background of US and Venezuelan flags, Melania's official twitter account said that Rosales had "shared her passionate ideas and plans to restore democracy and to care for the children of Venezuela," adding that the US stood "with you & Pres @Jguaido."

    The tweet was quickly flooded with comments, with pro-Trump users tweeting on the women's beauty or thanking Melania for being "the best First Lady ever."

    Not everyone was taken in by the optics, however, with some users accusing the first lady of being disingenuous with her "care for the children" message.

    Others attempted to provide Melania with a concise history lesson of the many times the US has sponsored coups or led invasions against Latin American countries in recent decades, voicing their "disappointment" with the first lady and asking her whether her defence of US policy in the region meant the she was a "monster too."

    Some users focused on the "total madness" of Melania hosting Rosales in the first place, pointing out that the media's reference to Rosales as 'first-lady-in-waiting' was absolutely absurd, given that her husband Juan Guaido was not Venezuela's democratically elected president. One user angrily suggested Rosales had been "wined and dined by the elites who wish to run #Venezuela from their #Florida mansions."

    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello TPX
    Venezuela Responds to US Threats Against Russia, Reminds of Pentagon Military Activity Near Border
    Venezuela's long-running political crisis escalated in late January, after Guaido, a little own opposition leader from the semi-defunct National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president and received immediate recognition from the US and its allies. 

    Last week, Washington warned that Moscow would "pay a price" for its military-technical assistance to the country, with Russia dismissing the threat and pointing out that Russian assistance was being provided to Venezuela "within the framework of normal relations" with its legitimate government.

    Twitter reaction, photo op, Fabiana Rosales, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Venezuela, United States
