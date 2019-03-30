Register
13:56 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Pamela Anderson attends A Night of New York Class gala benefit to help ban New York City carriage horses on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in New York

    'I Miss His Laugh': Pamela Anderson Shares PICTURE With Julian Assange

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been avoiding extradition to the US since he published a number of classified documents which were allegedly leaked from US government agencies.

    Pamela Anderson has stood up for Julian Assange ever since the Ecuadorian authorities introduced a protocol restricting Assange's communications. The activist's defence team said the new 'house rules' like no Internet access and no visitors, were a violation of Assange's rights.

    The famous Baywatch star has shared an image featuring her and Assange, stressing how heartbreaking it's been to not be able to spend time with him. 

    She continued on by saying "there is a crowd that just does not care about his well being as a human being and refuse to accept that he is a hero… or God forbid…any friend of mine".

    WikiLeaks, founded by Assange, has released several troves of documents purportedly linked to various US government institutions as well as the emails allegedly from the personal account of John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo /
    WikiLeaks' Founder Assange Refuses to Provide Documents to US Congress, Citing 1st Amendment - Lawyer

    READ MORE: Assange Refuses to Provide Docs to US Congress, Citing 1st Amendment — Lawyer

    Since 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United States. The whistleblower has been fearing he might be extradited to the United States if he leaves the facility.

    The Swedish authorities also prosecuted Assange on sex offence charges, which he denied. Although the charges were dropped in 2017, he could nevertheless be arrested by UK authorities for violating his bail conditions by taking refuge in the embassy.

    Assange himself has voiced fear that he would be arrested by British police if he leaves his hideout, and then extradited to the US because of the documents WikiLeaks published.

    Related:

    DOJ Hopes Manning Will ‘Impugn Her Testimony’, Help Prosecute WikiLeaks’ Assange
    US Won't Relent on Assange Because ‘He's Not Willing to Play Gatekeeper'
    Assange Reportedly Gets New Passport Despite Possible Arrest in UK
    Govt, Public Opinion in Australia Split Toward Assange - Politician, Journalist
    Tags:
    picture, Pamela Anderson, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse