'I Miss His Laugh': Pamela Anderson Shares PICTURE With Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been avoiding extradition to the US since he published a number of classified documents which were allegedly leaked from US government agencies.

Pamela Anderson has stood up for Julian Assange ever since the Ecuadorian authorities introduced a protocol restricting Assange's communications. The activist's defence team said the new 'house rules' like no Internet access and no visitors, were a violation of Assange's rights.

The famous Baywatch star has shared an image featuring her and Assange, stressing how heartbreaking it's been to not be able to spend time with him.

I have not been able to visit Julian for one year…

We all miss his voice..

I miss his laugh,

his mischievous smile

and his curious and boy-like wonder. A uniquely strong and dedicated man.

Thank you for your sacrifice.

I 🙏 you are well. And-

that I will see you soon. pic.twitter.com/e7EUfWVEZc — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 29 марта 2019 г.

She continued on by saying "there is a crowd that just does not care about his well being as a human being and refuse to accept that he is a hero… or God forbid…any friend of mine".

WikiLeaks, founded by Assange, has released several troves of documents purportedly linked to various US government institutions as well as the emails allegedly from the personal account of John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Since 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United States. The whistleblower has been fearing he might be extradited to the United States if he leaves the facility.

The Swedish authorities also prosecuted Assange on sex offence charges, which he denied. Although the charges were dropped in 2017, he could nevertheless be arrested by UK authorities for violating his bail conditions by taking refuge in the embassy.

Assange himself has voiced fear that he would be arrested by British police if he leaves his hideout, and then extradited to the US because of the documents WikiLeaks published.