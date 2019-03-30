Register
    'Pretty Crazy': Youtube Star PewDiePie REVEALS How Much Money He Earns

    Viral
    Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, one of the most popular bloggers on the site, with over 91 million subscribers, is in an ongoing battle against Bollywood's T-Series to keep his Youtube crown, and is getting ready to break the 100 million-subscriber barrier.

    In recent months, the name of the most popular YouTube-blogger, PewDiePie, has appeared with increasing frequency in the news; his subscribers and fans has always been interested in how much money he actually earns.

    According to the Forbes, the YouTube star could be earning up to $12 million per year.

    READ MORE: Big in Japan: PewDiePie Posts 'Big Announcement' VIDEO Amid New EU Copyright Law

    PewDiePie signs copies of his new book This Book Loves You at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 29, 2015 in New York City
    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images North America / John Lamparski
    PewDiePie Strikes Back! YouTube Legend Reclaims His Throne From T-Series
    In a video on 29 March, Pewds answered some of Google's top questions about him, alluding to how much money he makes.

    According to one of the articles, he could be earning $3,400 per hour in an estimated 40-hour work week, which he didn't deny.

    "I don't know exactly how much I make per day," PewDiePie admitted. "That doesn't seem too far off, which is pretty crazy when you think about it."

    According to this information, he must get around $7 million per year.

    "I obviously didn't start YouTube to make money," he said "…Considering how much I make, I try to live modestly, because I don't want to — I want to live a normal life. I don't want the money to change my life."

    READ MORE: Netizens Toxic as T-Series Grabs YouTube Crown With 50k Sub Lead Over PewDiePie

    Since late 2018, PewDiePie and Indian Bollywood label T-Series have been involved in a never-ending race to have the most subscribers on YouTube, with the battle now being focused on reaching the 100 million mark. Over the last few weeks, T-Series managed to dethrone Pewds several times, with Felix shortly regaining victory.

    Blue Shirt Kid hosts Meme Review
    © Photo: YouTube/PewDiePie/screenshot
    Twitter Wild as Blue Shirt Kid Hosts PewDiePie's Meme Review
    Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg was born on 24 October 1989 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. He comes from a fairly well-off family: his mother worked as an IT director at an international chain of clothing stores, while his father served as an executive director at a large company. Despite their consistently high earnings, his parents refused to give their son a gaming console or computer, as they were afraid that the child would get addicted to video games.

    In his very first published video, PewDiePie played games and simultaneously commented on them — thus popularising the Let's Play genre on YouTube. Of course, similar videos existed on the site before him, but he managed to gain immense popularity.

    Tags:
