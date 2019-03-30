'Pretty Crazy': Youtube Star PewDiePie REVEALS How Much Money He Earns

In recent months, the name of the most popular YouTube-blogger, PewDiePie, has appeared with increasing frequency in the news; his subscribers and fans has always been interested in how much money he actually earns.
According to the Forbes, the YouTube star could be earning up to $12 million per year.
According to one of the articles, he could be earning $3,400 per hour in an estimated 40-hour work week, which he didn't deny.
"I don't know exactly how much I make per day," PewDiePie admitted. "That doesn't seem too far off, which is pretty crazy when you think about it."
According to this information, he must get around $7 million per year.
"I obviously didn't start YouTube to make money," he said "…Considering how much I make, I try to live modestly, because I don't want to — I want to live a normal life. I don't want the money to change my life."
Since late 2018, PewDiePie and Indian Bollywood label T-Series have been involved in a never-ending race to have the most subscribers on YouTube, with the battle now being focused on reaching the 100 million mark. Over the last few weeks, T-Series managed to dethrone Pewds several times, with Felix shortly regaining victory.
In his very first published video, PewDiePie played games and simultaneously commented on them — thus popularising the Let's Play genre on YouTube. Of course, similar videos existed on the site before him, but he managed to gain immense popularity.
