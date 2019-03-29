'Shakira's Hips Lie': IDF TROLLS 'March of Return' Rallies Ahead of Anniversary

Previously, the organisers of the Great March of Return called for massive protests on the one year anniversary of the non-stop rallies at the Gaza border on 30 March. The IDF has repeatedly claimed that the march is a cover for attempts by Hamas to infiltrate and destabilise Israel.

The official Twitter of the Israeli Defence Forces has launched a series of tweets set to "expose the truth" behind the Great March of Return protests, which, as the IDF insists, are not peaceful at all.

Using bombs at a “protest” is like using a lawnmower to shave your legs…



You just don’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 29, 2019

Apparently, to make their message more appealing to the public, the Israel Defence Forces compared calling the Great March of Return a "peaceful protest" to various real life activities that seem absurd and unrealistic. For instance, the IDF compared it to "calling Tinder a place to make friends" or saying "Shakira's hips lie".

Using knives at a “protest” is like using sandpaper as toilet paper…



You just don’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 29, 2019

The tweets were later followed by footage and statistics of the Gaza border protests that have been going on for almost a year now without pause. The IDF claims that over the course of the year, there have been almost 700 infiltrations of Israeli territory, allegedly made under the cover of the rallies, and that around 600 fire bombs have been thrown from Gaza.

Using explosives at a “protest” is like using barbed wire as dental floss…



You just don’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 29, 2019

Earlier, the organisers of the Great March of Return called for Palestinians to join the rallies on the anniversary day of anti-Israeli protests at the Gaza border on 30 March. The protests have been taking place every week since their start on 30 March 2018 and have led to numerous clashes along the border with Israel, claiming the lives of 250 and leaving around 20,000 more injured.

READ MORE: Palestinians Call Off Protests Along Gaza Border After Israeli Raid — Organisers

The Great March of Return was organised soon after the US announced that it would recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move its embassy there, despite the fact that half of the city is considered occupied land by most of international community.