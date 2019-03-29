Register
    Angelina Jolie arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Angelina Jolie in Talks to Star in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Eternals’

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    The 43-year-actress is reportedly in negotiations to get a role in “The Eternals.”

    Angelina Jolie may join the superhero-centered Marvel Universe in the upcoming movie "The Eternals," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 43-year old actress is said to be in talks about getting a role in yet another installment in the highly-successful movie series.

    So far, it is unclear what role she will play exactly, the report says. This will be the first Marvel movie for Jolie, albeit not the first comic book superhero one: she previously starred in 2008's "Wanted," based on the comic book series by Mark Millar, alongside James McAvoy.

    The film studios has not yet made any official statements regarding "The Eternals," but it is understood that the movie has entered production after studio president Kevin Feige confirmed its development last April, The Guardian notes.

    U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie attends a news conference to promote the movie The Land Of Blood And Honey at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in this February 11, 2012 file photo
    © REUTERS / Morris Mac Matzen/Files
    Time Not Ripe for Rohingyas to Return to Myanmar - Angelina Jolie
    ​The movie will be written by cousins Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and directed by Chloé Zhao, the maker of award-winning rodeo drama "The Rider."

    Jolie is currently working on a sequel to Disney's "Maleficent," titled "Mistress of Evil" — a live action spin-off of the studio's 1959 animated classic "Sleeping Beauty."

    ​A Fox News report has also suggested the actress might be joining politics in the future.

    "If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed… I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics… but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet," she joked earlier in December.

    ​Jolie worked for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) as an ambassador of goodwill. Her experience with the UN taught her how to work with other governments and foreign militaries, she said.

    "I'm also able to work with governments, and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done, without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I'll sit quiet," she added.

    movie, Marvel, Angelina Jolie, United States
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse