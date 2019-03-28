Twitter Toxic Over Donald Trump Jr. Pornhub-Styled 'Orange Man F**ks Dems' Meme

Donald Trump Jr., the US president’s eldest son, has long been known as a devoted user of Instagram, regularly making posts related to his dad’s policies and eagerly supporting MAGA proponents.
Yet, this time, he seems to have outdone himself, as he shared a Pornhub-style picture of the POTUS as an Instagram story, jokingly admitting his father is bright orange. He wrote atop the meme screenshot, which at some point vanished like all stories on the social network do, alongside a series of laughing emojis and burning fire symbols: “I had to…” The caption, meant to send a jab at the Democratic camp, meanwhile, read the following: “Orange Man F***s Entire Democratic Party.”
“Orange man fucks entire Democratic Party” hahaha #MAGA pic.twitter.com/cu6tqix5Od— Steven Jeffrey 🐻🇨🇦 (@Logosoverchaos) 26 марта 2019 г.
Hardly had several media outlets taken note of the post and covered it in the news, when netizens rushed to comment, expressing a variety of feelings — from loads of laughter to jitters and despise.
“Very classy”, one wrote, with another stating, tongue-in-cheek, that the president’s eldest son is now “officially a s***poster supreme!”
Don Jr. Posted A Pornhub Meme Of His Dad & It’s REAL Awkward — Meme states “Orange man fucks entire Democratic Party”. Very classy. https://t.co/6RC1mI07zE— Elizabeth Zorn (@elzorn) 27 марта 2019 г.
*Orange Man Fucks Entire Democratic Party*.— Hezerminator 🐸❌🇫🇮 (@Hezerminator) 26 марта 2019 г.
From @DonaldJTrumpJr 's Instagram account. He is now officially a shitposter supreme! We are living in the best #Timeline #OrangeManBad pic.twitter.com/FG8uccLaCq
“I'm just curious how the religious right feels about the President's son sharing this PornHub post…” reporter Brian Krassenstein asked.
I'm just curious how the religious right feels about the President's son sharing this PornHub post which reads "Orange Man F**ks Entire Democratic Party"— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 27 марта 2019 г.
I'm genuinely curious! pic.twitter.com/I4NjxfUtNp
Some even attempted to continue the train of thought, along with giving it all a decent, hearty laugh:
@secupp @ianbremmer @billmaher @SethMacFarlane Orange Man is gonna' FUCK the whole DemocRat Party… ending with this one. pic.twitter.com/TVmRPjUIuh— Ed Byrd (@byrd_ed) 26 марта 2019 г.
The controversial update comes shortly after Trump Jr. used the advances in the meme culture to address the “madness” of the Mueller report, which the special counsel handed in the other day.
According to a four-page review made by Attorney General William Barr, Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections has not revealed any conspiracy between Russia and Trump, or anyone else from his team.
Earlier, in 2017, Trump Jr. posted an image of his dad as a Superman-style character:
