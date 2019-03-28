Twitter Toxic Over Donald Trump Jr. Pornhub-Styled 'Orange Man F**ks Dems' Meme

Back in 2017, the president’s son showed support for his father’s MAGA agenda by posting a picture of him dressed like Superman, and he has upheld his Instagram tradition ever since.

Donald Trump Jr., the US president’s eldest son, has long been known as a devoted user of Instagram, regularly making posts related to his dad’s policies and eagerly supporting MAGA proponents.

Yet, this time, he seems to have outdone himself, as he shared a Pornhub-style picture of the POTUS as an Instagram story, jokingly admitting his father is bright orange. He wrote atop the meme screenshot, which at some point vanished like all stories on the social network do, alongside a series of laughing emojis and burning fire symbols: “I had to…” The caption, meant to send a jab at the Democratic camp, meanwhile, read the following: “Orange Man F***s Entire Democratic Party.”

Hardly had several media outlets taken note of the post and covered it in the news, when netizens rushed to comment, expressing a variety of feelings — from loads of laughter to jitters and despise.

“Very classy”, one wrote, with another stating, tongue-in-cheek, that the president’s eldest son is now “officially a s***poster supreme!”

“I'm just curious how the religious right feels about the President's son sharing this PornHub post…” reporter Brian Krassenstein asked.

Some even attempted to continue the train of thought, along with giving it all a decent, hearty laugh:

The controversial update comes shortly after Trump Jr. used the advances in the meme culture to address the “madness” of the Mueller report, which the special counsel handed in the other day.

According to a four-page review made by Attorney General William Barr, Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections has not revealed any conspiracy between Russia and Trump, or anyone else from his team.

