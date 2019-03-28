Register
28 March 2019
    Sophie Turner arrives at the LA Premiere of Game of Thrones at The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Says She ‘Experimented’ with Girls

    © AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan/Invision
    According to the actress, who plays Sansa Stark, she regards this as a “part of growing up.”

    Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently revealed she "met enough girls" at a younger age. Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the actress said she got engaged to Joe Jonas in 2017, because she knew he was the right person for her, citing her previous experience with relationships, which apparently included multiple partners of both genders.

    "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22 [she has turned 23 since the interview]. I feel like 27, 28," the actress said.

    When Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt asked her about the "girls" part, she replied that "everyone experiments."

    "It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender," she said.

    She admitted that as she grew up, she was "fully preparing [herself] to be single for the rest of [her] life."

    Cast members Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the season four premiere of the HBO series Game of Thrones in New York March 18, 2014.
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Says Season 8 Has ‘A Lot of Death’
    Turner's revelations have sparked a vigorous discussion on Twitter, with some people questioning how to label Turner's sexuality now that she "just came out." Some users even went as far as to criticize the actress for not choosing a sexuality label for herself.

    "What Sophie said is very validating for a lot of people and that's cool but she sure didn't label herself as pan or bi so it's probably not cute to act like she did," one comment read.

    Unsurprisingly, this has caused many to argue that there is no need for labelling, since the actress preferred not to do it herself. Many pointed out that her comment of "loving soul" regardless of gender fits into the definition of "pansexuality."

    Some praised her comments, saying more celebrities speaking about their sexuality with ease should be celebrated, as it encourages people to come out and makes it easier.

    Hafsa Qureshi, 25, a Muslim bisexual woman from Birmingham, UK, said, "It's a fantastic thing — it will allow younger people to feel able to express themselves and to define themselves how they want to."

    LGBT Flag
    © AP Photo / Esteban Felix
    Birmingham Schools Cancel LGBT Equality Classes Due Muslim Parent Protests
    Qureshi has been named Bi Role Model of the Year for 2019 by LGBT charity Stonewall, according to BBC.

    Interestingly, Turner's comment somewhat reflects earlier remarks made by Maisie Williams, another Game of Thrones celebrity and a personal friend of Turner's, who joined her in the Rolling Stone interview.

    "I've never sat up and thought about my sexuality for hours," Williams said. "It's like what Shailene Woodley said: 'I fall in love with personalities and not people or genders.' I have no problem with anyone who would want to be labelled, but I also think that it is no one's business."

    The two actresses continue their roles as the Stark sisters, Sansa and Arya, in the upcoming Season 8 of the renowned TV series Game of Thrones, known in particular for putting a large amount of sexual content on screen. This will be the final season of the show and will feature "a lot of death," according to Williams.

