Twitterians ROFL at US Senator Using Outlandish Props in Congress

One of the visual aids notably sported former US President Ronald Reagan having swung aboard a dinosaur, causing loads of laughter online.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah used some incredibly eccentric props during a presentation in a bid to take down Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey's proposal to counter climate change, the Green New Deal, and became himself the subject of hordes of memes.

props of Ronald Reagan, babies, a space-lizard, and Aquaman appeared on the Senate floor today during a vote for a #GreenNewDeal. Utah Senator Mike Lee joins @cheddar to discuss why he chose to display Reagan on a velociraptor..@jiveDurkey reports: https://t.co/QXyMpMBOB5 — Justin Chermol (@justin_chermol) 26 марта 2019 г.

To illustrate his points, Lee made use of a set of pictures he brought specifically for this purpose, including a stock photo of a group of babies, screenshots from the movie "Sharknado" and an illustration featuring Reagan riding a velociraptor, however bizarre it may seem.

He later tweeted about the widely covered presentation, stating, “The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution, but the serious business of human flourishing – the solution to so many of our problems, at all times and in all places: fall in love, get married, and have some kids,” he put it.

Ocasio-Cortez herself was one of the first to respond to his stunt. She posted this: “Like many other women + working people, I occasionally suffer from impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right. But then they do things like this to clear it right up."

"If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything,” she concluded.

Reactions to the report varied greatly, with people expressing everything from puzzlement to a belief that Republicans really understand nothing in science.

Mike Lee *genuinely is* one of the most thoughtful and policy minded Republican Senators and his ideas on climate change are laughable nonsense. https://t.co/FuYpBM9g3U — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) 26 марта 2019 г.

When you stoop to using props to try for a laugh, you either are losing it or never had it? Mike Lee got underwear on too tight? Needs to go to Duluth’s Trading Post! — Blue Texan (@BruppFWTX) 26 марта 2019 г.

Repeat after me: Republicans have no climate plan. https://t.co/6nG5gJcPIZ — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) 26 марта 2019 г.

However, hilarious reactions most certainly prevailed.

If you watch one thing today, watch this. Hilarious and true. Well done ⁦@SenMikeLee⁩



Remarks on the Green New Deal — Speeches — United States Senator Mike Lee https://t.co/T3aefzyZpn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 27 марта 2019 г.

Watching the aide next to the props try to keep a straight face is priceless:)https://t.co/OGACedqHxn via @thelastrefuge2 — Angie Blackburn (@angieblackburn) 27 марта 2019 г.

Some, though, attempted to explain Lee's intention to mock the Green Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez mocks Sen. Mike Lee: 'If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything'



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday teed off on Sen. Mike Lee after the Utah Republican brought a cache of outlandish signs to be used as props as he dissed her Green New Deal climate … — News Asia (@Asian_News__) 27 марта 2019 г.