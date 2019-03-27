'Hottest Grandma' Excites Fans With Teasing Side-boob Shots After 'Short Break'

The curvy blonde ended up in the media limelight due to numerous racy photos published on Instagram showing off her age-defying body and leaving next to nothing to her fans’ imagination.

Gina Stewart, dubbed the World's Hottest Grandma by the Australian media back in 2018, has cheered her Instagram fans with new photos after what she called a "short break", when she didn't post any content or answer personal messages on her social media accounts for several days in a row.

READ MORE: Hottest Grandma Shows Off Curves in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)

In a post, followed by a photo of the bombshell model in a skin-tight top and jeans beside her black Mercedes-Benz, she explained that she wanted to "unplug" from social media for a bit just to "breathe" and to spend some time with her family on the Gold Coast. The second photo, this time inside the car, was more revealing, as Stewart was pictured wearing semi-transparent black top.

In another post on the same day, the World's Hottest Grandma went even further, showing off her gorgeous form in a khaki-coloured jumpsuit.

READ MORE: 'I'm Terrified': Hottest Grandma Plans to Have 'Toxic' Breast Implants Removed

Stewart made headlines in 2018 after finishing 12th among a staggering 10,000 women participating in the Miss Maxim modelling contest, despite being a 47-year-old mother-of-four and even a grandmother. However, she attracted hundreds of thousands of fans even earlier with racy photos of her curves, which she still regularly posts on Instagram.