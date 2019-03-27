Big in Japan: PewDiePie Posts 'Big Announcement' VIDEO Amid New EU Copyright Law

Indian music label T-Series has once again deprived PewDiePie of his title as the most subscribed YouTuber. At the time of the publication, the gap between the two channels had grown to almost 8,000 subscribers.

In a desperate bid to win his title of YouTube King back, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, uploaded a new video to his channel, titled "Big Announcement: New Show!", in which he, as is his wont, reviewed a score or two of short clips.

The video, which was posted on 26 March, has already been viewed over 2.6 million times, with people probably dying to know what the new show will be about. Although, in the very clip, Pewds, who filmed it in Japan, seemed to not make any "big announcements" — only meme reviews and merch advertising.

BTS ARMY Ecstatic as PewDiePie Warns War With T-Series Not Over With K-Pop GIF

Still, his fans were pretty excited because when the video emerged, the European Parliament passed Article 13, also known as the Copyright Directive, which critics feared could mean the end of memes being posted online — and Pewds was one of the key campaigners against this legislation.

The EU has, however, said that "parody" was an exemption to the rule, which implies that most memes and short viral video clips will not be covered by the legislation.

Many on social media suggested that the legislation's passing was the main reason why Felix had arrived in Japan to film his new video:

@pewdiepie should just admit that this Article 13 bullshit is the real reason for him going to Japan — Mitchell Ryan (@MitcheffectRyan) 26 марта 2019 г.

Article 11 and 13: *passes*

Pewdiepie: "I'm in Japan now." — Captain Complain 🏳️‍🌈 (@CaptComplain) 26 марта 2019 г.

I hope that he does move to Japan, cause, if I'm correct, Asia is a different continent than Europe, which means he'd be able to continue making his videos. Although I don't know what's going to happen to Jacksepticeye — ShatteredSans (@Sans66105904) 26 марта 2019 г.

Anyone else notice @pewdiepie escaped Article 13 by going to Japan… pic.twitter.com/9wk7ZsbVED — Hannah (@hannahberry93) 26 марта 2019 г.​

@pewdiepie Yo mate you have any plans on moving to Japan in 2 years to continue making meme review #Article13 — Yuki (@blackmyamoto) 27 марта 2019 г.

Earlier this week, PewDiePie starred in a music video, made and published by Maltese music producer and YouTuber known as Grandayy, which dissed the EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market. Felix was not the only social media personality to make a cameo appearance in the video, as he was joined by fellow YouTubers – Jacksepticeye and Roomie.