Screw it! WATCH McDonald's Singapore Customer Test Rock-Hard Sandwich

A McDonald's customer in Singapore has claimed he received an "indestructible" McGriddles sandwich that survived being run over by his car and thrown from the top floor of a flat.

Facebook user Edwin Edl has captured on video his attempts to tear or break the apparently rock-hard snack he had bought at a branch of the McDonald's fast-food chain in Singapore.

First, the guy wanted to use a fork, then tried to screw the bun with a screwdriver, and put a nail into the sandwich with a hammer.

He even tried to drive over the pancake and threw it from the top floor of a building. Despite the efforts, the item remained intact. According to Edwin Edl, he did not put the sandwich into the freezer, saying it came the way it was.

Three videos with efforts to cut the snack have already been viewed more than 180,000 times and have gone viral on different social media platforms.

