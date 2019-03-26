SurvivingCardiB: Stripper-Turned-Rapper Claims She Used Sex to Drug & Rob Men

Cardi B went nuclear during an Instagram Live session this weekend, revealing some explosive details about her past: the rapper claimed that in order to fund her future, she used to drug men to steal their money when she was a stripper.
“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel’, and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do”.
CardiB says she used to what? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJWigTlb9Z— Hip Hop Ratchet (@HipHopRatchet) 24 марта 2019 г.
The revelation gave birth to the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB in an apparent allusion to the title of the six-part Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”, which detailed sexual abuse allegations against American singer Robert “R.” Kelly.
In light of the admission, people have flooded social media platforms with calls for Cardi to be “cancelled” and jailed:
🗣🗣🗣For the dummies in the back #SurvivingCardiB #CardiB pic.twitter.com/CInr145Y4K— RIP Doody 👼🏾 (@onikammathers) 24 марта 2019 г.
I just don’t understand how she can get away with ALL these crimes she did. Really disgusting. Really sad. #survivingcardib— Dmnq (@mrtrprt) 24 марта 2019 г.
Cardi B cancelled— Danny Good (@sundresslover) 26 марта 2019 г.
@iamcardib you are canceled and I hope you lose everything. #SurvivingCardiB— Dave (@Dave11456) 25 марта 2019 г.
Boycott Cardi B. She should be in jail— Jr (@84WhySoSerious) 26 марта 2019 г.
my thoughts is that im absolutely never gonna be a fan or support her again #survivingcardib pic.twitter.com/MkZgDs8lAx— 💙Animalz Rightz💙 (@animalzrightz) 25 марта 2019 г.
Many others pointed to double standards, stressing that if a man had committed what she had done, MSM and people would be going crazy and demanding for justice for the victims:
why isn’t anyone talking about #CardiB and her drugging men then robbing them… like if this were a man for example… this would be a different story. waiting for #survivingcardib— rebecca (@rebecca01146617) 24 марта 2019 г.
I can’t believe Cardi B openly admits she drugged, raped and stole money from men but there’s no news sources reporting this? If a man did this or even ONE of these everyone would be going crazy. The double standards are insane. Do men justice and lock her up! #SurvivingCardiB— Nicole 🇹🇹🇮🇹 (@nicolenovello_) 24 марта 2019 г.
Just imagine the shit storm and public lynching that would happen if some man said that he used to drug and rob women before he became famous 🤦🏿🤦🏿🤦🏿— ♍ 👑The Motor City Cobra👑 ♍ (@JChillaClassic) 25 марта 2019 г.
If it was a man who went on online and admitted to drugging & robbing women’s they would be locked up in a sec, give justice to those who’s a victim! Passing her decease around like it’s candy! CANCELED #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/SoorvV2H11— RomanMinajz (@RMinajz) 25 марта 2019 г.
so Cardi B admits that she used to have sex and then drug men to steal their money but females are being silent? Toxic femininity.— chase (@chasethemoney22) 25 марта 2019 г.
Reacting to the public outcry and efforts to cancel her, Cardi B seemed to be unfazed:
When they try to cancel me on Twitter and instagram 🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/a19gI006Xk— iamcardib (@iamcardib) 24 марта 2019 г.
The confession came amid backlash she’s faced following her announcement of plans to write a book about her life:
“I am a rapper. I am a b*tch that came from the streets that came to the industry. I wasn’t a Disney channel star. I wasn’t a nun. I wasn’t a saint”, she said of her upbringing in an Instagram Live session.
I never claim to be a angel I always been a street bitch Ya be glorifying this street rappers that talk and do that grimmey street shit but they can’t stand a street bitch!— iamcardib (@iamcardib) 24 марта 2019 г.
