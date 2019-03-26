Register
    Rapper Cardi B performs at RodeoHouston on March 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

    #SurvivingCardiB: Stripper-Turned-Rapper Claims She Used Sex to Drug & Rob Men

    Cardi B’s ballistic confession comes shortly after the Grammy-winning rap diva announced she would be writing a book to tell the story of her life – and some parts of it were really dark.

    Cardi B went nuclear during an Instagram Live session this weekend, revealing some explosive details about her past: the rapper claimed that in order to fund her future, she used to drug men to steal their money when she was a stripper.

    “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel’, and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do”.

    The revelation gave birth to the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB in an apparent allusion to the title of the six-part Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”, which detailed sexual abuse allegations against American singer Robert “R.” Kelly.

    In light of the admission, people have flooded social media platforms with calls for Cardi to be “cancelled” and jailed:

    Many others pointed to double standards, stressing that if a man had committed what she had done, MSM and people would be going crazy and demanding for justice for the victims:

    Reacting to the public outcry and efforts to cancel her, Cardi B seemed to be unfazed:

    The confession came amid backlash she’s faced following her announcement of plans to write a book about her life:

    “I am a rapper. I am a b*tch that came from the streets that came to the industry. I wasn’t a Disney channel star. I wasn’t a nun. I wasn’t a saint”, she said of her upbringing in an Instagram Live session.

