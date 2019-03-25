Memes, Denial Flood Social Media Following Release of Summary Mueller Report

While Mueller’s findings were celebrated by some, others insisted that the special counsel’s report must be released in full to the public and urged people not to jump to conclusions until then.

The long-awaited summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which was released by Attorney General William Barr, has sent ripples across social media as all sides of the political spectrum

News of the fact that Mueller’s investigation did not find any evidence of alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign staff and Russia, and that Mueller’s team has no plans to issue any new indictments, left the president’s supporters cheering and gleefully mocking their detractors.

​A number of people also saw this occasion as a perfect meme-making opportunity, getting creative in their mockery of the "collusion theory" proponents.

​Some also were quick to recall the memes caused by Trump’s detractors, joking about how they look now in the wake of Mueller’s revelations.

Remember when every lunatic on the left posted Mueller memes for the last 2 years LMAO #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/EUgu6NMEMQ — ROB (@Berrettaman28) 22 марта 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, many of those who were apparently hoping for the special counsel to uncover some damning facts about Trump quickly switched gears and began insisting that it’s not over until Mueller’s report gets fully disclosed to the public.

Only full release of #MuellerReport & supporting evidence will be enough. I want to see Mueller's precise language especially about why he didn't decide if evidence showed criminal conduct and whether he really turned decision over to AG & not Congress. His job was to decide. https://t.co/TQRFFOnr8o — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) 25 марта 2019 г.

We American must demand to see the FULL #MuellerReport. If Trump is "totally exonerated," as he (falsely) claims, then he should have ZERO problem in releasing it.😉 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) 24 марта 2019 г.

The #MuellerReport did not exonerate you. If you really are secure that you and your family are not implicated in any collusion, demand that AG Barr release the full report. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) 24 марта 2019 г.

Mueller’s report is going to have to be made public ASAP – a summary of his conclusions simply won't cut it. And the underlying evidence must be produced. Absolute transparency is required.



Mueller spent two years investigating, and the public has a right to know what he found: pic.twitter.com/tJWRTYtJDw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) 24 марта 2019 г.

​There were also those who pointed that while Mueller lacked evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice, he did not exonerate Trump either.

The #MuellerReport explicitly chose to NOT “exonerate” @realDonaldTrump. Although Trump’s AG (who got the job by denouncing the investigation) chose to not charge Trump with a crime, Trump has not been exonerated by Congress. Now, our work begins. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) 24 марта 2019 г.

The #MuellerReport did not exonerate you. If you really are secure that you and your family are not implicated in any collusion, demand that AG Barr release the full report. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) 24 марта 2019 г.