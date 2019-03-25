Trump Jr. Launches Hilarious Attack on Democrats, Media as Russiagate Deflates

Democrats in Congress and the anti-Trump mainstream media faced a massive political defeat on Sunday after a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concluded that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr. has issued a hilarious meme-filled string of attacks against all of his father's detractors, who have spent over two years attacking the president over his alleged collusion with the Russians.

In a series of tweets and retweets, Don Jr. concluded that "after more than 2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller Report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia."

Trump Jr. expressed hope that any remaining "honest journalists" would "have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve".

The businessman then went after his father's political enemies in a series of comedic tweets, asking if anyone has "heard from slimy Adam #fullofschiff Schiff today?", saying it must have been "embarrassing" for the anti-Trump congressman "to have spent the last 2 years as the leader of the tinfoil hat brigade and have it all come crashing down so quick."

Has anyone heard from slimy Adam #fullofschiff Schiff today? I mean it must be embarrassing to have have spent the last 2 years as the leader of the tinfoil hat brigade and have it all come crashing down so quick.



I’m legitimately concerned for his mental state. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 24 марта 2019 г.

Trump also attacked George W. Bush-era ideologue and never-Trumper Bill Kristol, sarcastically quipping that his opinions were "very valuable to us", adding that he was a big "winner" in "the losing big department".

Bill please keep tweeting. Your opinions are very valuable to us. We need someone to tell us what ideas to SHORT the hell out of… and in the losing big department you’re a winner. https://t.co/dpdIij3Jru — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 24 марта 2019 г.

Trump Jr. then retweeted a well-known meme known as Luke Crywalker, featuring an anti-Trump protester screaming during Trump's inauguration in 2017, with the caption accompanying the clip reading "Live shot of the CNN newsroom".

LIVE SHOT OF THE CNN NEWSROOM pic.twitter.com/D3KuUQ546E — Benny (@bennyjohnson) 24 марта 2019 г.

Trump Jr. then went on to list the details of the Russiagate investigation, saying it was important to get the figures out there "before the media runs cover for the Dem's 2 years of lies".

Before the media runs cover for the Dem’s 2 years of lies: note



19 leftist Hillary supporting lawyers, 40 FBI agents, +/- $50,000,000 spent, 2800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 500 search warrants, 230 communications records, 50 phone taps 13 foreign govt intel requests



NO COLLUSION — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 24 марта 2019 г.

Finally, Trump Jr. took one parting shot at the Democratic Party, saying "I never thought I'd see the day where Democrats are visibly upset that the President of the United States DIDN'T collude with the Russians."

I never thought I’d see the day where Democrats are visibly upset that the President of The United States DIDN’T collude with the Russians. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 25 марта 2019 г.

Trump Jr.'s Twitter followers flooded his tweets with support, with only a few straggling anti-Trumpers to be found attempting to point out that while the Mueller report did not find the president guilty of a crime, it also "does not exonerate him".

After years of investigations, millions of dollars, an entire Nation divided, with MANY people's lives RUINED and continuous coverage on Fake News Media, we finally find out that the Russian Collusion story was a

BIG

FAT

LIE.



Investigate The Democrats! — Suzy was NEVER a Russian Bot!💙 (@suzydymna) 24 марта 2019 г.

Mueller left the Obstruction thing up to Barr and Rosenstein, they said no Obstruction. It's over. Go cry some more! — Johnny Kasich (@CoolTrumplican) 24 марта 2019 г.

Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump devoted less energy to her response to the release of Mueller's report, with her tweet simply featuring an Abraham Lincoln quote, that "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander."