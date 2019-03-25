Register
09:54 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019, where one of two mass shootings occurred

    New Zealand Ban on Christchurch Mosque Shooter’s Manifesto Electrifies Twitter

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    At least 50 people were killed and 50 more wounded after a gunman went on a shooting spree at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch on 15 March. A week later, the country banned the gunman’s 74-page manifesto, which is filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ranting.

    A recent decision by New Zealand's Chief Censor David Shanks to ban a manifesto written by the terror suspect behind the deadly 15 March Christchurch attack on two mosques has already sparked a public uproar.

    The ban, in particular, stipulates that those caught with the document on their computer could face up to 10 years in prison, while anyone caught sending the manifesto could get 14 years behind bars.

    READ MORE: ‘Everybody Was Shocked’: New Zealand Unites to Overcome Christchurch Massacre

    Most Twitter users lashed out at what they described as an authoritarian move, which they claim constitutes a crackdown on freedom of speech by  New Zealand authorities.

    “This kind of censorship and division is exactly what the shooter wanted”, one user tweeted and was echoed by another who described censorship as a “very dangerous beast”.

    Stephen Franks, a New Zealand constitutional lawyer and spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, for his part noted that “people are more confident of each other and their leaders when there is no room left for conspiracy theories, when nothing is hidden”.

    “The damage and risks are greater from suppressing these things than they are from trusting people to form their own conclusions and to see evil or madness for what it is,” he pointed out.

    READ MORE: New Zealand Company Under Fire Over 'Symbolic' Link to Mosque Shooter — Report

    Announcing the decision to ban 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto on Thursday, Shanks underscored that “there is an important distinction to be made between ‘hate speech’, which may be rejected by many right-thinking people, but which is legal to express, and this type of publication, which is deliberately constructed to inspire further murder and terrorism”.  According to Shanks, Tarrant’s manifesto “crosses the line”.

    Shanks urged New Zealanders to “play a part in denying those who exhort hatred, killing and terror”. He warned the citizens “not to support the murderous objectives of its author by republishing or distributing it”.

    Gun and bullets
    New Zealand Gov't Agrees 'in Principle' on Tougher Gun Laws - Prime Minister
    Earlier, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed never to refer to the Christchurch mosque attacker by his name, pledging that he would face "the full force of the law."

    Last week, a New Zealand court ruled that the gunman should stay in custody without plea until 5 April after he was charged with murder following the 15 March Christchurch attacks which killed 50 people at two mosques and injured 50 more.

    Related:

    Trump Dismisses Media Reports Blaming Him For New Zealand Attack
    Terrorism Strikes New Zealand With Horrific Mosque Massacre
    Erdogan Confirms New Zealand Shooting Suspect Visited Turkey Twice
    US Right Wing ‘Needs to Be Held Accountable For' New Zealand Attack
    Nearly $1 Million Donated to New Zealand Shooting Victims – Report
    Tags:
    manifesto, gunman, decision, freedom of speech, ban, Twitter, David Shanks, Christchurch, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse