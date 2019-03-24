Register
    Signs in support of Michael Jackson are seen outside of the premiere of the Leaving Neverland Michael Jackson documentary film at the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Park City, Utah

    Diana Ross Urges Jackson’s Accusers ‘to Stop in Name of Love’, Torches Twitter

    © AP Photo / Invision / Danny Moloshok
    In January, the new Leaving Neverland documentary made global headlines after it detailed claims brought by Michael Jackson’s two alleged victims, now adult men, who claimed that the late King of Pop molested them when they were young boys.

    In an emotional tweet on Saturday, pop icon Dian Ross asked Michael Jackson’s accusers “to stop in the name of love”, adding that the late Jackson remains “a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others”.

    The tweet came after the satellite network HBO released in January the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which Jackson, who was fully acquitted of all of paedophilia charges in 2005, is again accused of sexually abusing two little boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

    READ MORE: Singer Says Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Accusations Could Be a 'Money Grab'

    In the documentary Wade Robson and James Safechuck, now grown men, alleged that the King of Pop began molesting them at the peak of his career, when the boys worked side by side with him in the entertainment industry, namely during the shooting of a Pepsi commercial.

    Twitter users have, meanwhile, remained at odds over Ross’ remarks, with some extending “million thanks” to the US pop star and calling Jackson one of the world’s “greatest entertainers”.

    Others, however, were not that supportive, noting that just because Ross “knew and liked someone doesn’t mean they’re innocent”.

    Earlier, another American pop legend, Barbra Streisand, apologised “for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings”.

    “I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way”, she wrote on her Instagram page, referring to the persons mentioned in the Leaving Neverland documentary."

    READ MORE: Paedophilia Accusations Against Michael Jackson Dismissed as 'Fabricated Filth'

    The apology was preceded by her telling The Time that she “absolutely” believes Robson and Safechuck, but that Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has”.

    “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuk], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them”, she concluded.

    Famous pop singer Michael Jackson points to some hundred fans during a press conference at Munich's Olympic stadium Wednesday, June 9, 1999. Jackson visited the Bavarian capital to promote his charity concert Michael Jackson and Friends on June 27, 1999
    © AP Photo / Uwe Lein
    ‘Public Lynching’: Michael Jackson’s Family Condemns New Documentary’s Claims
    Her remarks came after Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard Bill Whitfield revealed earlier in March that the late singer never showed any interest in men, even though the Leaving Neverland documentary calls his Jackson’s sexuality into question.

    Jackson was first accused of sexual abuse by the family of a 13-year-old boy in 1993, but the case was settled outside of court without any criminal charges. In 2005, he was found not guilty of charges of molestation of another 13-year-old.

