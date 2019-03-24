Diana Ross Urges Jackson’s Accusers ‘to Stop in Name of Love’, Torches Twitter

In January, the new Leaving Neverland documentary made global headlines after it detailed claims brought by Michael Jackson’s two alleged victims, now adult men, who claimed that the late King of Pop molested them when they were young boys.

In an emotional tweet on Saturday, pop icon Dian Ross asked Michael Jackson’s accusers “to stop in the name of love”, adding that the late Jackson remains “a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others”.

The tweet came after the satellite network HBO released in January the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which Jackson, who was fully acquitted of all of paedophilia charges in 2005, is again accused of sexually abusing two little boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.

STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 23 марта 2019 г.

In the documentary Wade Robson and James Safechuck, now grown men, alleged that the King of Pop began molesting them at the peak of his career, when the boys worked side by side with him in the entertainment industry, namely during the shooting of a Pepsi commercial.

Twitter users have, meanwhile, remained at odds over Ross’ remarks, with some extending “million thanks” to the US pop star and calling Jackson one of the world’s “greatest entertainers”.

Thank you Ms Ross from speaking from your heart and knowledge of what you experienced with Michael. You are a true lady. All my love, blessings and respect ❤️❤️ — Alejandra Diez (@mystoryhero) 24 марта 2019 г.

Bless you for speaking the truth about Michael. It’s a testament to why he loved & respected you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GcryEfFGjW — Melanie321 (@Mellie4Justice) 24 марта 2019 г.

Mrs Diana Ross thank you very much thank you for supporting Michael and always be loyal ❤️ we all know the pure gold heart that Michael had❤️i love so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/IrJQ35PEZJ — Ma Azucena (@ma_azucenaG) 23 марта 2019 г.

You have always been a classy lady! Thanks for making a stand in support of your friend! You make me proud!! — CHIANTI (@CHIANTI71) 24 марта 2019 г.

Love you diana💖 you were always a very true real friend to Michael, you were and still his angel💖😘 — GabPassonen (@awake_gab) 23 марта 2019 г.

Classy. That’s what real friends and mentors do. He was and is a magnificent force to millions. Thank you for doing the right thing x — Jesse (@Jesse83532630) 24 марта 2019 г.

Million thanks to you, Diana. Michael loves you too🌹🌹🌹 — MsSunnySideUp (@MsSunnySideUp1) 23 марта 2019 г.

Absolutely Ms. Ross! One of the greatest entertainers I ever had the privilege of seeing in person. It was in January, 1993. Michael performed at the Inaugural Gala for Bill Clinton, and was the only performer allowed three songs! He just electrified the auditorium! Unforgettable — Robert Kane (@dogislifetome) 23 марта 2019 г.

WE LOVE YOU. THANK YOU. — Jeff Malhotra (@amkwindsor) 23 марта 2019 г.

Others, however, were not that supportive, noting that just because Ross “knew and liked someone doesn’t mean they’re innocent”.

it can be true that he was a magnificent incredible force to you and many others, and also an abuser to some others. These things aren't mutually exclusive. — Tevye West (@telushk) 23 марта 2019 г.

The problem is that you may believe that and he probably was the amazing person you knew and loved. But you do not know that he didn’t do what he is accused of, there’s no way you could know definitely. Take a step back from YOUR relationship, and look at these peoples stories. — kiwi (@Thranduilholmes) 23 марта 2019 г.

You’re aff yer heed. He’s a paedophile who should have been imprisoned a long time before he died. Would you have been tweeting this if he’d been a plumber…oh sorry you’d have had no idea who he was then would you? — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) 23 марта 2019 г.

No Diana, just no. Just because you knew and liked someone doesn’t mean they’re innocent. You saw him with those boys and never thought it was strange for an adult to not have friends his age? One of the boys was 7 when the grooming and abuse started! What’s wrong with you? — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) 23 марта 2019 г.

Oof, girl. Not a good look. — anthony (@anthonysthots) 23 марта 2019 г.

I’ve always loved & respected you. You realize a person can simultaneously B 2 things at once? He can have been the person you knew&loved & a dangerous, abusing, pedophile too? They hide in plain sight. Fact:people of your generation protect abusers=why we are where we are😢 — Emily Filmore (@EmilyFilmore) 23 марта 2019 г.

Earlier, another American pop legend, Barbra Streisand, apologised “for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings”.

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way”, she wrote on her Instagram page, referring to the persons mentioned in the Leaving Neverland documentary."

The apology was preceded by her telling The Time that she “absolutely” believes Robson and Safechuck, but that Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has”.

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuk], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them”, she concluded.

Her remarks came after Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard Bill Whitfield revealed earlier in March that the late singer never showed any interest in men, even though the Leaving Neverland documentary calls his Jackson’s sexuality into question.

Jackson was first accused of sexual abuse by the family of a 13-year-old boy in 1993, but the case was settled outside of court without any criminal charges. In 2005, he was found not guilty of charges of molestation of another 13-year-old.