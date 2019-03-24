Gwyneth Paltrow’s Business Gets Into BDSM World by Launching Leather Lingerie

Bondage lovers will be happy to know that Goop, a company owned by the Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, released a set of very special underwear fully made of leather. The lifestyle site also suggests interesting leather accessories as an addition to the lingerie.

The Goop website encourages its customers to get into the world of BDSM fantasies by suggesting to them risqué sets of lingerie. A nude Fleet Ilya handmade leather bra with special cups, freeing the nipples, is paired with matching leather knickers, which, as claimed by the website, represent the true spirit of BDSM.

If this seems insufficient to you, you can also complete the setup by buying a black leather flogger. Goop claims that it is "extra comfortable to grip", adding that it can please not only your hands but "in other ways too".

It is not the only spicy collection represented on the website; it also has a set with panties, named "welcome back panty", as it has two straps on the bottom and nothing between them.

However, it looks like Gwyneth is no stranger to such intimate things. Previously, Paltrow's health company promoted unconventional practices such as acupuncture and vaginally inserted jade eggs.

The company was then accused of being based on "pseudoscience". The entrepreneur denied these claims and insisted that her brand sells tried-and-tested products, while also promoting women's empowerment. The company agreed to pay $145,000 to settle the dispute "quickly and amicably", but denied allegations that the product misled customers.