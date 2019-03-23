PewDiePie Strikes Back! YouTube Legend Reclaims His Throne From T-Series

Despite losing his mantle as the YouTube channel with highest subscriber count to T-Series several times now, PewDiePie’s supporters have rallied each time and helped him reclaim the top spot.

YouTube celebrity Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, has once again managed to reclaim his title as the King of YouTube after being dethroned earlier this week by one of India's biggest record labels and movie studios, T-Series.

At the time of this article’s writing, at 10:26 a.m. (GMT), PewDiePie’s channel has over 90,961,000 subscribers while T-Series’ number of subscribers equalled about 90,935,000.

However, since T-Series previously managed to surpass PewDiePie’s subscriber count, it remains to be seen how long the Swedish YouTuber will be able to remain in the lead.

Earlier this week, PewDiePie was overthrown as the King of YouTube when T-Series finally managed to surpass him in terms of subscribers.

During this 11-month-long competition, PewDiePie’s name became associated with several controversies, one of them involving his alleged fans defacing a WWII memorial in Brooklyn with calls to subscribe to his channel, and another related to the man responsible for the New Zealand mosques massacre, who urged people to subscribe to Pewds' channel during his infamous live-stream.