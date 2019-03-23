Register
07:36 GMT +323 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Sexting Hubby Nick Jonas - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian actress married to American singer & songwriter Nick Jonas revealed some ‘racy’ dimensions of their relationship as a newly married couple. Jointly known as ‘Nickyanka’ they got married in December last year in an elaborate wedding ceremony spanning days and multiple locations.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted in a talk show that she loves to share erotic pictures to each other and indulge in sexting to keep the ‘fire' going between them when work takes them so far apart that they cannot grab each other to ‘engage in the very act'. The Indian diva spoke this while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' show, reported Independent Online.

    ​When the talk show host asked her if she believed in sexting or FactTime sex when they were not together, she blurted out a resounding, "For sure."

    She admits that she helps her hubby Nick Jonas to ‘manscape' but immediately clarified that she did it once only just from the back of his head. "No — once, I did once. Just his fade, back there," she said.

    FEBRUARY 09: Priyanka Chopra attends Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi at The Row on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    © AFP 2019 / JC Olivera/Getty Images for Universal Music Group/AFP JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
    Serena Williams Joins Priyanka Chopra as Social App Investor to Back Women in Business
    When the celebrity was asked to point out which one among the Jonas brothers apart from hubby Nick got her the best celebratory gift for their wedding day, she quipped, "Well the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in."

    In one of her interviews, the former Miss World advised women that they should not settle for anything less than ‘trust and respect' when they are looking to pair up, adding that these are the keys for long-lasting relationships.

    "Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don't mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. You give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There's so much that comes out of that. I think don't settle for less than that," she said.

    The Hollywood star along with tennis sensation Serena Williams are investors in the dating app called Bumble.

     

     

    Related:

    Salman Khan Wonders Why Priyanka Chopra Involved in Dating App After Marriage
    Serena Williams Joins Priyanka as Social App Investor to Back Women in Business
    Priyanka Chopra Roasted for 'Double Standards' Over VIDEO on NZ Mosque Attack
    Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Told Nick Jonas 'I Cannot Cook' Prior to Marriage
    Tags:
    App, dating, films, Hollywood, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse