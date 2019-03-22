Rozi Lannister: Game of Thrones Star Lookalike Found in Pakistan (PHOTO)

As Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger himself said, he likes the famous actor a lot as both of them are the same height, and would love to meet him in person.

Rozi Khan, a 25-year old waiter from Pakistan, has rose to stardom due to his uncanny resemblance to Peter Dinklage, an American actor who starred as Tyrion Lannister in the famous HBO saga Game of Thrones.

As Khan himself has explained, this results in him frequently being stopped by strangers who want to take a picture of him.

"I don't mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that's why I have become very famous everywhere," he said.

The two men are apparently similar in appearance and in stature, with both of them being about 135cm tall, as AFP notes.

Pakistan waiter Rozi Khan finds fame over his striking resemblance to Peter Dinklage--most popularly known as Tyrion Lannister on #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lGAaLJsIri — ABC (@farhanjamil1975) 22 марта 2019 г.

​"Wherever I go, someone says to me: 'Sir, who is this man with you on Facebook', I say that he is my friend. 'He looks like you'. I tell them he is my brother. It's not a bad thing," Khan said regarding numerous photos on social media which compare him to Dinklage.

Khan also remarked that he would love to meet Dinklage in person, adding that he likes the actor a lot because they’re both the same height.