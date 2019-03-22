'Lots of Space in Hell for Brexiteers' Remark by Tusk Splits Twitter

This comes after European Council President Donald Tusk spoke in February of a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without “even a sketch of a plan”.

European Council President Donald Tusk has now claimed that there is plenty of space in hell for those who promoted Brexit without a plan.

During Thursday’s press conference in Brussels, he was asked about the comments he made last month in which he said that he had been “wondering what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan with how to carry it [out] safely”.

READ MORE: Tusk Warned Cameron About 'Dangerous, Stupid' Brexit, Saw Fear in His Eyes

“According to our pope, hell is still empty, it means there is a lot of space [for Brexiteers]," Tusk replied.

Twitter users remained at loggerheads over the remarks, with some arguing that they are “right” and “brilliant”.

Brilliant. May Day May Day May Day — robfreelance (@RFreelance) 21 марта 2019 г.

Tusk is a genius — grant Robertson (@grantart6) 21 марта 2019 г.

He is quite right, special place for David Cameron reserved. — Michael Angus (@MichaelNAngus) 21 марта 2019 г.

He’s right. He’s hugely bloody right.

Right is not always the same thing as helping. — Royston (@Voodoo_Roy) 22 марта 2019 г.

Truer words!! — Joseph Reynolds (@JosephR1201) 22 марта 2019 г.

He’s absolutely right. Shame on them. — Helen Salmon #FBPE (@HelenSalmon2) 22 марта 2019 г.

He’s right.



How stunning that the EU, with the unanimous agreement of 27(!) countries, bails us out with a decisive, fair and well communicated plan in 24 hours.



Meanwhile those who promoted Brexit 3 years later… pic.twitter.com/20TXM1uC0M — Arj 🧐 (@HomeboyHotel) 21 марта 2019 г.

Others, however, berated Tusk for “adding fuel to the fire”, claiming that he is “another great reason” for the UK leaving the EU.

He's another great reason for leaving! — Geoff Ruck (@RuckGeoff) 22 марта 2019 г.

He really ought to stop talking about Hell, for currently there is no evidence suggesting he isn't on his way there himself.



M — Michael McFarland (@anote2mich) 22 марта 2019 г.

Hell has lots of people. Most of which that didn't want God or God enough. Tusk is on the road to Perdition himself — Brian O'Connor, Jr (@Corsair1977) 21 марта 2019 г.

Tusk adding fuel to the fire as per usual. — Justice808 (@justice_808) 21 марта 2019 г.

Who give a flying fig what Tusk says and thinks. — Rob Carson (@Rob__Carson) 21 марта 2019 г.

Tusk May end up there for the way he has treated the U.K. in these negotiations — Scott McLaughlin (@ScottMc26175263) 21 марта 2019 г.

I suggest Tusk shuts his mouth because he’s only antagonising the British people — Russell Dutton 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RussellDutton) 21 марта 2019 г.

© REUTERS / Francois Lenoir EU Ready to Allow Brexit Delay Only Until May 22 - Reports

Earlier, Tusk said that EU member states had reached a consensus on their response to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's request for a Brexit delay.

A final communique stipulates that EU leaders will give Britain until May 22 to leave if the UK Parliament backs May's Brexit deal next week. But if lawmakers vote down the deal, the EU will give the UK until April 12 to indicate a way forward.