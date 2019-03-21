Lake Michigan Freezes Into Field of Thousand Shards, Stuns Viewers (PHOTOS)

A rare natural phenomenon has drawn the attention of photographers, both professionals and amateurs, who have now shared their captivating pictures of the frozen lake.

Several Instagram users have shared mind-blowing photos of Lake Michigan bristling with icy shards all along the shoreline. The seemingly unnatural shape of the ice is the result of fluctuating temperatures in March. While it's hot enough for the lake's ice cover to start cracking and freely floating on the water during the day, at night the lake is frozen to ice once again.

All of the shards of ice that broke apart and floated in the lake during the day were then re-frozen at night, with some of them in a vertical position, turning Lake Michigan into a field of icy shards.