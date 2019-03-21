Register
20:07 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Denis Suarez, Nadia Aviles at the Grand Mosque, Kuwait

    Arsenal Star Suarez and WAG Selfie at Kuwait MOSQUE Provokes Massive Backlash

    © Photo: Instagram/denissuarezfernandez
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    As soon as a picture of two love birds, Denis Suarez and his stunning partner, in Kuwait’s Muslim sanctity started circulating on social media, many butted in arguing that when in Roman, one should do as Romans do.

    Arsenal star Denis Suarez has become a talking point all over Kuwaiti social media, after a picture of him and his partner visiting the country’s iconic tourist attraction, Grand Mosque, popped up online.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I will be always behind you!🖤

    Публикация от Denis Suarez (@denissuarezfernandez) 17 Мар 2019 в 9:57 PDT

    Many instantly took issue with the Spanish footballer taking a selfie at the Muslim holy site, expressing their discontent in comments below the snapshot sporting him, standing a step behind his bombshell  girlfriend, Nadia Aviles, who posed in a beige scarf covering her head and shoulders matching her flowing upper part of the attire.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem March 10, 2019
    © REUTERS / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    'Blatant Racism': Erdogan's Spokesman Slams Netanyahu's Israel 'State of Jewish People' Remark

    “He even doesn’t know what to do in the mosque,” one commenter said, with another one continuing along the same lines:

    “U don't do that in a mosque hope u apologize to god if u believe in him if not delete this pic.”

    Some speculated on Suarez having entered the mosque wearing shorts, although it is not clear from the picture if it really is the case:

    “You should know something when you go to a mosque you should cover all your leg it is just for respecting the place,”  one remarked.

    However, it is the caption that fuelled most reaction.

    Empty AP history classroom
    © Flickr/ Max Klingensmith
    ‘Bout to Get This Free College': US Students Condemned for Racist Post (PHOTO)

    “I will be always behind you!” Suarez wrote to accompany the picture.

    “Fight for your place! Denis! We are Arsenal!🔥” one user wrote adducing a burning fire symbol, whereas another attempted to joke, remarking saucily:

    “Doggy style?”

    Another chose to explain seriously how a man should behave in a Muslim sanctity:

    “It's OK to be always behind her but not in the mosque because in the mosque you will be in front of the God (Allah)”

    “Are you Muslim?” one asked with distrust,

    There were however those who rose in the tourists’ defence, underscoring that they were just temporarily visiting.

    "To those who are going hysterical over the fact the Denis Suárez toured the Grand Mosque, there's nothing in Sharia or law that doesn't allow him to!! Stop being so ignorant and stupid!" one user said, with another one trying to correct those who brought up certain rules that regulate visiting mosques:

    A view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki
    © AFP 2019 / JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    Shock as 'F**k Islam' Graffiti Defaces Helsinki Mosque (PHOTO)

    "Anyone can go in, even non-Muslims and there's no sanctity for these spaces at all."

    Meanwhile, the couple’s visit to the mosque goes on to trend on Kuwaiti Twitter and has been covered on a number of local television channels.

    In the wake of the uproar caused by the incident, the General Manager of Kuwait's Grand Mosque, Roumi Al Roumi, responded with a statement. While he didn't openly state that the couple went round some rules, he made the mosque's visitation guidelines clear, citing a certain code of conduct, which, among other things, prohibits people from wearing shorts or sleeveless tops when entering the space, al Rai newspaper reported.

    "Those guidelines are available to visitors of the mosque in both Arabic and English," Al Roumi explained, adding that the mosque can in actual fact be entered upon the approval of the Ministry of Endowments, which, per the edition, has been responsible for the mosque's special visitation permits since 1994.

    Related:

    Extreme Photo: Giant Wave Almost Sweeps Away Tourist Taking Selfie in Bali
    Indian Actor Swarmed by Fans, Dragged From Neck for a Selfie
    Photo of Kids Clicking 'Selfie With Slipper' Goes Viral in India
    Tags:
    social network, viral, blasphemy, mosque, accusations, Denis Suarez, Kuwait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse