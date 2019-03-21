BTS ARMY Ecstatic as PewDiePie Warns War With T-Series Not Over With K-Pop GIF

The King of YouTube has been overthrown: Indian music label T-Series has officially outstripped Swedish vlogger PewDiePie in the 11-month-long race for the most subscribed channel.

PewDiePie has signalled that his competition with T-Series is not over yet: he may have lost the battle, but not the Great Subscribers War – even though the Indian music label is now ahead of the Swedish YouTuber by over 26,000 followers.

this is not the end pic.twitter.com/jiutxgAeMg — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 21 марта 2019 г.

Pewds, who has just proclaimed himself #1 BTS Stan, shared a gif featuring one of the seven members of the K-pop boy band – Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage name Suga – and the BTS ARMY is flabbergasted, to put it mildly.

Yoongi to host 👏🏻MEME👏🏻 review👏🏻 — ˗ˏˋ𝓶𝓲𝓵𝓴 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓮𝔂 ˎˊ˗ (@pjmshoneys) 21 марта 2019 г.

And react to his meme omg that going to be epic — hanin🐨 ia (@herosan5) 21 марта 2019 г.

WOW A SUGA STAN — Ana💖😘 (@mineeewtx) 21 марта 2019 г.

T-Series saw a massive surge in subscribers after Indian actress Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, encouraged her 1.7-million-strong army of followers on Instagram to follow the Indian record and movie label:

“It’s so exciting to know that T-Series is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Congratulations T-Series – let’s all subscribe to ensure Bharat wins YouTube”.

It remains to be seen whether PewDiePie will succeed in winning back his title as the most subscribed YouTuber, which he held for over six years. Pewds has briefly lost his number-one status several times, but managed to make tremendous comebacks.

The Swedish YouTuber resorted to somewhat drastic measures this week in a bid to retain his title and expand his fanbase by unfollowing everyone on Twitter, except BTS.

The desperate move was made after Pewds came under fire when an Australian gunman, who killed 50 Muslims in a shooting attack on two mosques in New Zealand, urged people to subscribe to PewDiePie during a Facebook livestream of the massacre.