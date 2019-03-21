Makeup-Heavy Passengers Protest ‘Beauty Discrimination’ in China

The movement started after a young woman with the username EIGA-Ziwoxinzhong in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province said on Sina Weibo on March 10 that she was asked to take off her makeup at the subway security check. Security check officers allegedly told her that the makeup featuring dark eye shadow and lipstick was "too scary" and "not fit" to use in a subway, she said.
Many deliberately put on heavy makeup and showed up at the subway station, and took selfies. Those not in Guangzhou posted selfies using colorful makeup dressed in cosplay outfits.
The topic hashtagged "posting selfies for Guangzhou subway" has attracted 5.63 million views as of press time.
Stunned by the online accusations, Guangzhou Metro apologized. It said they had suspended the involved official's work and retrained the person in charge that day, and warned the related department not to let similar incidents happen again, Pear Video reported.
Some netizens agreed with the officers that the appearance might cause safety risks.
Those who support the campaign claimed that there's no law or regulation banning such behaviour.
A Guangzhou-based netizen "Zhegerenjintiangelema", who had a similar experience, said that she supports the movement, saying "the subway officials offended the passenger…the movement is to protest against such offences and call for mutual respect."
