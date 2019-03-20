Nipple Wrist? Kourtney Kardashian Mocked for Photoshop Fail in Nude Bathtub SNAP

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a racy snap of herself soaking in a bubble bath, having captioned the shot, “Love yourself as deeply as you love them”, to tease her new lifestyle website, Poosh.
But the self-love-charged message was brutally ridiculed by netizens since the photo seemed to be overly-edited – her thighs somehow appeared to be in the wrong place, the position of her face and neck looked weird, and there’s something that appears to resemble a nipple on her wrist.
it looks like someone put her face in someone else’s body 💀— chiqui 🇻🇪 (@uriexswift) 20 марта 2019 г.
The more I see the Kourtney Kardashian bath photo, the more I'm confused by it! Like where did her left thigh go? Why is her neck longer than a Barbie doll's? Who signed off on the final photoshopped image thinking it looked good?! 🙆♀️🤷♀️— Abbey Louisa Rose (@abbeylouisarose) 19 марта 2019 г.
Lmaoooo I’m dead 🤣 #nipplewrist #kourtneykardashian #someonesgettingfired pic.twitter.com/UbUlUkNKQ1— 🖤 jen nalynn (@NalynnJen) 19 марта 2019 г.
Awww you guys, Kourtney Kardashian broke her leg ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ZSVOZPCjXC— kiara joseph (@_kiarajoseph_) 19 марта 2019 г.
Also looks like she broke her neck because there’s a 0.0% chance that her head is native to this picture. Her head was 100% grabbed from another photo. pic.twitter.com/iNMbnrUPMc— kiara joseph (@_kiarajoseph_) 19 марта 2019 г.
@kourtneykardash leg floating off in the bath 🧐 pic.twitter.com/AJAEQRavN2— Ion (@Ionawr_) 19 марта 2019 г.
@kourtneykardash says love yourself as deeply as you love them. Allllll of them. Every. Single. One. pic.twitter.com/nnhJfhUnLU— LaRissa4Trump (@Larissa4trump) 19 марта 2019 г.
NIPPLE WRIST!!!! pic.twitter.com/eh90opyzJi— LuciferDonOfDeMorning (@LuciferDonOfDe1) 19 марта 2019 г.
LMAO… she needs to fire who ever did this. my little boy can do better when he was 5… WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE? 😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/PgsmElXSQV— h (@harlod5) 20 марта 2019 г.
