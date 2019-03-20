Kit Harrington Responds to Criticism His GoT Character Jon Snow 'BORING'

In order to maintain character consistency, Harrington watches each new episode of GoT alone, and constantly reviews episodes and scenes from yesteryear - what he's witnessed hasn't always pleased him.

Kit Harrington has arguably been Game of Thrones' biggest and most recognisable star since the popular series debuted in 2011 — but in an interview with Variety, 'Jon Snow' has revealed he's endured an at-times difficult relationship with the show, and his character.

"Looking back at the entirety of Thrones, there'll be 70% of the scenes I'll just never be happy with. I've come to terms with that," he said.

Moreover, he found reading reviews of the show so trying he simply stopped during season three — allegations his character was "boring" were particularly difficult.

"My memory is always ‘the boring Jon Snow'. That got to me after a while, because I was like, ‘I love him. He's mine and I love playing him.' Some of those words that were said about it stuck in my craw about him being less entertaining, less showy," Harrington recalled.

However, as GoT's final season — its eighth — nears, the man behind Jon Snow seems to be increasingly relaxed, and confident, about his portrayal of the character.

"I now look back and I go, well, I was a f**king integral part of that whole thing. Jon was, and I am, and I'm proud of it. It took me a long time to not think, I'm the worst thing in this….I know who this is now, and I'm at peace with who this is. I just got a feeling it's the most satisfied I will be with my work as Jon Snow," he concluded.