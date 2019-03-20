Priyanka Chopra Roasted for 'Double Standards' Over VIDEO on NZ Mosque Attack

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra paid an emotional tribute to the 50 Muslim victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, which shattered the New Zealand town last Friday, but some appeared to not be in the least impressed.

Priyanka posted a heartfelt video on social networks addressing last week’s atrocities in New Zealand, which starts with a 2D animation sporting a non-Muslim woman hugging a hijab-wearing one. The episode is followed by an inscription that pops up saying “The world is with you”, along with New Zealand’s national symbol of a kiwi bird and the country’s map below it.

However, the attempt to verbally and visually condemn the shooting appears to have hit a raw nerve with quite a few netizens, with many rushing to accuse Chopra of hypocrisy, citing her “warmongering” tweets from several weeks ago, in which she allegedly rooted for war when the tensions between India and Pakistan had reached their climax. Accusing her of a non-pacifist approach, many at the time called for Priyanka to step down from the role of UNICEF goodwill ambassador that she currently holds.

Pakistani artist Ali Gul Piris is among those who called Priyanka out for her “double standards”, while some pointed to her picking carefully which violence she wants to denounce and which she would give the green light to.

Many went as far as to remark that with Priyanka being tremendously popular in the Western world, her attitude absolutely depends on whether she comments on well-off countries with a strong leadership, or, conversely, developing Asian states and “banana republics”. One even suggested that Priyanka was striving to save face in wake of accusations of warmongering with regard to Pakistan.

Ohhh now your offering condolence? Only because these muslims were from New Zealand? A developed first world country and not frm some backward Asian one, huh? — Mahnoor Shahid (@Mahnoor90297254) 18 марта 2019 г.

Priyanka chopra trying to save face after she made warmongering tweets. Also because there exists great leadership like New Zealand PM @jacindaardern who rejects all forms of violence and terror. https://t.co/t7mPec6Unz — Komal Qureshi (@Komal_Qureshi) 18 марта 2019 г.

So she’s back to being a UN Ambassador of Peace with this because it is New Zealand.. aren’t Pakistani/Kashmiri lives worth your sympathy @priyankachopra? https://t.co/SFRzxJFXGv — Aima (@AimaAhsan) 18 марта 2019 г.

Many, however, rose to the actress’ defence, saying that she tweets her condemnation of terror irrespective of the location of where it happened, with some suggesting that haters could “have misunderstood her” at the time of the Kashmir attack in mid-February.

Priyanka condemns all terrorist attacked be it India, Pakistan, New Zealand or anywhere. Even when there was a terrorist attack in Pakistan she tweeted. Maybe you’ve misunderstood her. pic.twitter.com/mhK02Ol7Ho — ms. (@ms_slaysalot) 18 марта 2019 г.

Many blatantly stated that Priyanka’s tweets were not about supporting military confrontation, arguing that those who misunderstood her have “a f***ed up logic”.

Saying "Jai Hind" isn't warmongering. What a fucked up logic you have — BJP Hatao Desh Bachao — Neerja Gogoi (@TypoMantri) 18 марта 2019 г.

It was dubbed as a counter-terror operation and not an act of war. — BJP Hatao Desh Bachao — Neerja Gogoi (@TypoMantri) 18 марта 2019 г.

Details emerging out at that time were hazy (still are due to how the Indian government is handling it and actively suppressing it) and that point in time it was seen as a counter-terror op, something along the lines of surgical strikes. She did nothing wrong — BJP Hatao Desh Bachao — Neerja Gogoi (@TypoMantri) 18 марта 2019 г.

There were those who immediately recalled and brought up Priyanka’s grief-filled tweet after the terror act in Pakistan:

She never rooted for war but she always tweets after a terrorist attack. Even when there was a terrorist attack in Pakistan she tweeted: pic.twitter.com/iJhq6xwR2B — ms. (@ms_slaysalot) 18 марта 2019 г.

Some decided to divert the subject to another issue, calling attention to the fact that few Indians, or Muslims at large, actually commented on the New Zealand rampage whatsoever.

Thankfully I appreciate ur sensibility towards New Zealand Muslims. There r very few of them who actually showed any kind of gesture towards em… Keep it up — Mehzabeen Pathan (@PathanMehzabeen) 17 марта 2019 г.

Only Bollywood stars I've seen post anything about new Zealand was abhishek bachchan, ritesh deshmukh and priyanka chopra.. Think the rest of Bollywood were just too busy — MGQ👑 (@mimiibegum) 17 марта 2019 г.

A violent shooting in two mosques rocked Christchurch on Friday, leaving 50 dead and dozens injured. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying that it was the country's "darkest day". The perpetrator, an Australian right-wing extremist, Brenton Tarrant, shortly after confessed to the attack and was charged with murder.