Register
16:31 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 – Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Roasted for 'Double Standards' Over VIDEO on NZ Mosque Attack

    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra paid an emotional tribute to the 50 Muslim victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, which shattered the New Zealand town last Friday, but some appeared to not be in the least impressed.

    Priyanka posted a heartfelt video on social networks addressing last week’s atrocities in New Zealand, which starts with a 2D animation sporting a non-Muslim woman hugging a hijab-wearing one. The episode is followed by an inscription that pops up saying “The world is with you”, along with New Zealand’s national symbol of a kiwi bird and the country’s map below it. 

    A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019, where one of two mass shootings occurred
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Not a Single Person Reported New Zealand Mass Shooting When Watching Live Stream - Facebook

    However, the attempt to verbally and visually condemn the shooting appears to have hit a raw nerve with quite a few netizens, with many rushing to accuse Chopra of hypocrisy, citing her “warmongering” tweets from several weeks ago, in which she allegedly rooted for war  when the tensions between India and Pakistan had reached their climax. Accusing her of a non-pacifist approach, many at the time called for Priyanka to step down from the role of UNICEF goodwill ambassador that she currently holds.

    Pakistani artist Ali Gul Piris is among those who called Priyanka out for her “double standards”, while some pointed to her picking carefully which violence she wants to denounce and which she would give the green light to.

    Many went as far as to remark that with Priyanka being tremendously popular in the Western world, her attitude absolutely depends on whether she comments on well-off countries with a strong leadership, or, conversely, developing Asian states and “banana republics”. One even suggested that Priyanka was striving to save face in wake of accusations of warmongering with regard to Pakistan. 

    Many, however, rose to the actress’ defence, saying that she tweets her condemnation of terror irrespective of the location of where it happened, with some suggesting that haters could  “have misunderstood her” at the time of the Kashmir attack in mid-February.

    Many blatantly stated that Priyanka’s tweets were not about supporting military confrontation, arguing that those who misunderstood her have “a f***ed up logic”.

    There were those who immediately recalled and brought up Priyanka’s grief-filled tweet after the terror act in Pakistan:

    Some decided to divert the subject to another issue, calling attention to the fact that few Indians, or Muslims at large, actually commented on the New Zealand rampage whatsoever.

    A violent shooting in two mosques rocked Christchurch on Friday, leaving 50 dead and dozens injured. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying that it was the country's "darkest day". The perpetrator, an Australian right-wing extremist, Brenton Tarrant, shortly after confessed to the attack and was charged with murder.

    Related:

    Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Told Nick Jonas 'I Cannot Cook' Prior to Marriage
    'When Hubby Goes No.1 Wifey Gets Maybach' Exclaims Priyanka Chopra
    Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Son of Top Indian Businessman on His Wedding Day
    Tags:
    social media, gunman, mosques, terrorism, attack, New Zealand, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse