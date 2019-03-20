Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Told Nick Jonas 'I Cannot Cook' Prior to Marriage

New Delhi (Sputnik): Celebutante star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a candid revelation said that she was not a good cook and the only thing she can do well are eggs and that, too, in the evenings. She was speaking at a multi-panel interview on The View.
Priyanka was "grilled" by the panellists on her pre and post-married life. "Are you domestic? Are you cooking or is he (Nick) cooking?" enquired one on the panel.
Priyanka chirped back candidly, saying, "I can't cook".
It turns out @priyankachopra and @nickjonas bonded over not being great cooks — but she reveals the one thing she CAN cook well! 🍳😂 https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/3n87MMGMGP— The View (@TheView) March 19, 2019
The haute gal said she was starry-eyed when she heard Nick's response to her "disclaimer".
"The most amazing thing when I told him that ‘babe I cannot cook', he said ‘its alright baby, neither can I'", she exclaimed.
"You don't hear that from guys", she said, ventilating her admiration for hubby Nick.
A panellist asked, "How did you end up collaborating on this (meaning Sucker)". To this, Priyanka replied, "Actually it was over just a dinner table conversation where we were talking about the video girls".
"The boys looked around the table and looked at us, and we looked at each and it was like ‘Oh! That would make sense'", she said excitedly.
