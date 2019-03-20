Register
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Told Nick Jonas 'I Cannot Cook' Prior to Marriage

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    The Bollywood actress of Hollywood fame revealed that she inserted her “cannot cook disclaimer” while responding to Nick Jonas’ marriage proposal to her. She said that she was all stars when she heard his “cool” response.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Celebutante star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a candid revelation said that she was not a good cook and the only thing she can do well are eggs and that, too, in the evenings. She was speaking at a multi-panel interview on The View.

    Priyanka was "grilled" by the panellists on her pre and post-married life. "Are you domestic? Are you cooking or is he (Nick) cooking?" enquired one on the panel.

    Priyanka chirped back candidly, saying, "I can't cook".

    Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Priyanka and Nick May Collaborate on Music Projects Post-Sucker – Reports
    And it was not as if Nick Jonas did not know what he was getting into, insinuated Priyanka. "I told him that when he proposed. I had said ‘Listen, you're from a good southern home, you're used to your mom making you amazing food. You're not marrying that girl. I cannot cook. I can make eggs, that too sporadically and maybe at night".

    The haute gal said she was starry-eyed when she heard Nick's response to her "disclaimer".

    "The most amazing thing when I told him that ‘babe I cannot cook', he said ‘its alright baby, neither can I'", she exclaimed.

    READ MORE: 'When Hubby Goes No.1 Wifey Gets Maybach' Exclaims Priyanka Chopra

    "You don't hear that from guys", she said, ventilating her admiration for hubby Nick.

    Cast member Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Isn't It Romantic at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Invision / Jordan Strauss
    Nick Jonas' Touching Women's Day Wish to Priyanka Chopra Is Doing the Rounds
    Ironically, it was over dinner that the Jonas brothers agreed on getting their "significant others" to be part of their reunion single Sucker, which eventually was destined to reach the top spot on Billboard charts.

    A panellist asked, "How did you end up collaborating on this (meaning Sucker)". To this, Priyanka replied, "Actually it was over just a dinner table conversation where we were talking about the video girls".

    "The boys looked around the table and looked at us, and we looked at each and it was like ‘Oh! That would make sense'", she said excitedly.

     

    Bollywood, Hollywood, marriage, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, India, United States
