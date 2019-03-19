Someone Paid Over a Million for Belgian Pigeon, Dubbed Messi of Bird World

Snapped by a Chinese buyer, Armando, the Belgian racing bird, has fetched a record amount of €1.25 million in an online auction.

No-one expected the 'Lewis Hamilton of the skies' to generate nearly two million dollars. According to Pigeon Paradise, eventually "it became clear that Armando would be the most expensive pigeon ever sold in an online auction."

Racing pigeons can reach the speed of above 80km/h (more than 50mph) over 1,000 kilometre distances. Armando's unusual skills and monetary worth left an impression on many, who took to social media to manifest their feelings.

Armando belonged to Belgian breeder Joel Verschoot, whose stables are based in Ingelmunster, west of Belgium. Racing pigeons by releasing them and having them compete in flying back home is a tradition in Belgium, northern France and the Netherlands.